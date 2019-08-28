Beauty By Earth Among Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Dallas, TX based local business Beauty By Earth is No. 809 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Left, Beauty By Earth Managing Partner, Prudence Millsap. Right, Beauty By Earth CEO, Ryan Greve Beauty By Earth

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the Inc. 5000. All of the credit goes to our fantastic team. Their dedication and focus in bringing the Beauty by Earth vision to life is at the core of our success. Our passion is crafting the highest quality organic and natural skincare products possible, and our mission is to make those products accessible to all. We're fired up as we take on our next goal: to triple our product line and so create a complete catalog to serve all of our customer's needs." – Ryan Greve, CEO Beauty By Earth

The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Beauty by Earth was founded by two friends searching for safe skincare products for their young children. Their mission is to provide premium organic and natural skincare products at an affordable price, thereby making them accessible to all. To them, words like "organic" and "natural" aren't marketing gimmicks: they're a promise. Beauty by Earth products are Certified Cruelty-free, created from responsibly sourced ingredients abd proudly made in the USA. For more information, visit beautybyearth.com

