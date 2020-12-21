Beauty by Imagination Partners and Collaborates with eZCom Software for its Omni-Channel Integrated NetSuite Platform

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the parent company of Wetbrush, Bio Ionic, Ouidad, and Goody Brands, creativity fuels success at Beauty by Imagination (BBI). The company boasts a proven track record with results through organic growth and thoughtful acquisitions within its advanced omni-channel integrated platform.

Since 2016, when BBI first implemented NetSuite, it looked to eZCom Software for its EDI software and connectivity to partner with premier retailers to ensure quick, easy and accurate processing of their EDI orders. In the last three years, with their growing product portfolio from acquisitions, integrating EDI with these new businesses and brands within its NetSuite ERP took on paramount importance.

Prior to the integration of these brands, processing orders was time-intensive and error-prone, with significant amounts of manual entry required. The important Walmart business, for example, suffered, as On-Time and In-Full (OTF) scores fell and sales were lost.

The company has continued to turn to eZCom for solutions.

"We value partners that truly understand our needs," noted BBI Co-CEO Gary Dailey. "The team at eZCom had a clear plan, and any issues were solved quickly—often in real time. They combine extraordinary technology skills with unusual business acumen."

Just three months after the integration, BBI in-stocks with Walmart reached their highest levels ever, and the company's OTF scores had dramatically improved.

"The investment we made to develop seamless integration has paid off immeasurably," Dailey explained. "Not only did it improve important retailer relationships, it freed up valuable time we can use to focus on growth."

In today's complex, demanding retail landscape, all brands need maximum efficiency throughout their supply chain.

"We're laser-focused on helping companies process orders faster and with less friction," remarked Carol Weidner, CEO of eZCom Software. "It's been exciting to work with a creative company like BBI, and help them solve integration issues as their brand portfolio grows."

More information about BBI and its recent history with eZCom is available here.

Founded in 2000, eZCom Software is a leading provider of software as a service (SaaS) for EDI and eCommerce for supply chain management. Learn more at ezcomsoftware.com, on LinkedIn, and on Twitter.

Information Direct Contact:

Derick Michael

eZCom Software

MAIN: 201.731.1835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE eZCom Software Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eZComsoftware.com

