Beauty Changes Lives Partners with Celebrity Hairstylist Ken Paves to Launch Know Beauty Secrets Campaign

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Paves knows first-hand how far the beauty industry can take a person. From growing up in a working-class family in Detroit, to now working with the likes of Oprah and Victoria Beckham, and showcasing his work on the covers of most global fashion magazines, the beauty industry has brought him great success.

That's why he has partnered with non-profit Beauty Changes Lives to launch Know Beauty Secrets, a campaign dedicated to bringing more awareness and attention to the rewarding careers that are part of the $49 billion dollar beauty industry.

Celebrity Hairstylist Ken Paves Celebrity Hairstylist Ken Paves and Victoria Beckham

"There is a bit of a stigma surrounding work in the beauty industry. Often times people look down upon those who have chosen a path in the beauty field or see it as a 'backup' to jobs that require a college education," commented Lynelle Lynch, founder of Beauty Changes Lives, "that's why we launched this campaign, to help shift the narrative and perception around working in the beauty world."

Beauty Changes Lives' mission is to make the beauty and wellness profession a first-choice career. To date it has helped over 1000 people join the beauty world through the support of scholarships and mentorships.

"I am so grateful for what my career has afforded me and that it has allowed me to turn my passion into giving back. I was honored when Beauty Changes Lives approached me about being the face of their outreach campaign," commented Ken Paves. "Their mission of empowering the next generation of beauty professionals through scholarships, mentorships and more is in complete alignment with my values and my road to beauty. Because of the support I had from my family, especially my mother, I was able to have this amazing career. I am that person where Beauty did Change my Life."

The Know Beauty Secrets campaign is a collaborative effort between some of the world's leading beauty companies working to bring together and organize the thousands of companies and millions of employees in the salon and spa world by making it easy for them to support this campaign. Beauty Changes Lives will be providing guidelines, promotional materials, and social media tools to allow these companies and salon and spa pros to effectively and consistently share their stories and support campaign activities.

ABOUT BEAUTY CHANGES LIVES: Beauty Changes Lives is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and equipping the next generation of beauty professionals by providing valuable resources, scholarships, education, and mentorship opportunities. In a time when it's never been more important to support the industry, all proceeds raised in support of Beauty Changes Lives go to changing the lives of beauty professionals. Since its founding, the organization has raised over $7.5M in scholarships, awarded over 700 scholarships, and changed over 1000 lives. Beauty Changes Lives is shaping the future of the industry. To make a donation, please visit https://beautychangeslives.org/donate/

ABOUT KEN PAVES: For nearly 30 years Ken Pavés has remained one of the most sought- after and one of the most recognizable hairstylists in the world. Oprah WInfrey has called him "the big Kahuna of Hollywood hair." His work has graced the covers and pages of most fashion, industry and lifestyle magazines and networks in the world. He has created signature styles for David and Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria, Tom Brady, Retta, Lady Gaga, Jessica and Ashlee Simpson and even Disney, just to name a few. Ken's career also includes creating and the successful sell through of countless products at retail and QVC. Paves is a longtime supporter of many global charities, such as the Greater Los Angeles Agency on Deafness, Operation Smile, Bright Faces, donated wigs around the world for women in medical need, raised money for epidermolysis bullosa research, Padres Contra El Cancer, The Eva Longoria Foundation, The Trade, and for the early detection of breast cancer and to stop human trafficking. He also raised money for industry professionals seeking Covid relief, and most recently, the disease that took his beloved mother Helen's life, ALS; Helen always encouraged his compassion and concern for others.

