Beauty Creations Introduces Beauty Creations SKIN - The Brand's First Skincare Collection

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Creations, the rapidly growing luxury beauty brand, known for Beauty Creations Cosmetics and its affordable price points, today announces its expansion into skincare with the launch of Beauty Creations SKIN. Consisting of a nine-piece Korean skincare system, this collection is formulated to cleanse, hydrate, and soothe to reveal glowy, confident skin with retail prices ranging from $5 to $14.

Founded in 2016 by beauty entrepreneur turned CEO Esmeralda Hernandez , Beauty Creations is on a mission to instill confidence to its customers by providing an accessible luxury cosmetics line including foundation, concealer, primers, liners, lashes, mascara and lipstick. From the latest trends to influencers favorites, Beauty Creations Cosmetics collections are inspired by its incredible community of beauty lovers. Developed exclusively in-house by a talented team of creators, Beauty Creations Cosmetics delivers products for everyone, regardless of where they live in the world or what their makeup style is like. The 'accessible luxury' beauty cosmetics brand has grown to over $40 million volume, including a robust e-comm business, Beauty Creations retail stores in the L.A. area and partnerships with specialty retailers like Urban Outfitters.

CEO and Founder of the L.A.-based brand Esmeralda Hernandez says, "We heard our customer's demand for a skincare line, and I'm thrilled that we can provide them with a skincare system formulated with the best ingredients at the best possible prices. Beauty Creations is committed to providing an inclusive, affordable skincare routine."

Now, with its expansion to skincare, Beauty Creations hopes to further empower and uplift wearers to be confident in their skin, with or without makeup. Taking the team two years of research and development, Beauty Creations SKIN is a nine-piece Korean skincare system that includes a cleansing balm, micellar water, foam cleanser, exfoliating peel gel, toner pads, brightening facial toner, hydrating serum, anti-aging eye cream and rejuvenating moisturizer, designed for all skin types.

Launching on June 23rd, Beauty Creations SKIN is thoughtfully formulated with high quality active and infused ingredients at the best possible price to provide affordable skincare for all. Key ingredients in the inclusive collection include Vitamin C to boost and brighten the complexion, while Hyaluronic Acid aids in skin texture and plumping. Beauty Creations SKIN products offer beauty lovers a gentle, simplistic, and effective routine, perfect for makeup prep and removal.

Not only is Beauty Creations SKIN available at a sensible price point, but the brand will also provide educational videos and tutorials that share insights into product ingredients as well as 'how to's' for every product, providing as many resources and information to its consumers as possible. Brenda Orduno, Sr. Product Development and Beauty Creations Global Makeup artist says, "Beauty Creations is putting an emphasis on inclusivity with its first skincare regimen, formulated for all skin types. We are excited to be looking to the future where the brand will be innovating targeted systems with the launch of anti-aging and acne focused products."

Making it easier for travel and play, the Beauty Creations SKIN collection will also be available in bundles such as the 'Five Step Essentials' kit ($59) and the 'Youthful and Glowy' three step kit ($34). Beauty Creations SKIN is exclusively available on beautycreations.com and at Beauty Creations retail stores in the greater Los Angeles area.

