Beauty Devices Industry to Grow with 19.7% CAGR in Coming Years, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost 85% of the people in the U.S. suffer from skin diseases at least once in their life. The most-common dermatological diseases around the world are acne, dyspigmentation, hyperpigmentation, psoriasis, deep wrinkles, freckles, atopic dermatitis, and melasma. As a result, the global beauty devices market revenue is expected to grow from 47.4 billion in 2019 at a 19.7% CAGR during 2020–2030, according to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence.

This is because an array of beauty devices are now available for the treatment of such issues or a reduction in their visible signs. Moreover, the beauty devices market is growing on account of the rising appearance consciousness in all regions. With the surging penetration of the internet and social media and rising influence of the Western culture via fashion magazines and TV shows, people in the Eastern world have become more conscious of their appearance.

Key Findings of Global Beauty Devices Market Report

Beauty devices being majorly used for hair removal

At-home usage of beauty devices to increase rapidly

Rising dermatological disease prevalence primary market driver

Increasing appearance consciousness boosting beauty device sales

APAC to witness fastest-rising demand for beauty devices

Market players entering into mergers and acquisitions

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the beauty devices market has been among those that have taken the strongest hits. As factories and shopping centers were closed down to contain the infection spread, the production and sale of such devices slumped. In addition, most of the beauty salons and cosmetic centers also suspended operations. Further, consumers have been under financial distress, as many have lost their jobs or are working at reduced salaries. As a result, they are not spending on non-essential items and saving as much as possible for food and medicines.

The highest CAGR in the beauty devices market in the near future will be experienced in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Due to the increasing population of the elderly and incidence of dermatological diseases, rising purchasing power of inhabitants, surging appearance consciousness, and effective marketing activities by the players, the sales of beauty devices are burgeoning in regional countries.

Key players in the global beauty devices market include Panasonic Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., TRIA Beauty Inc., Carol Cole Company Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Home Skinovations Ltd., L'Oréal SA, Candela Corporation, MTG Co. Ltd., LightStim, Amorepacific Corporation, YA-MAN LTD., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Conair Corporation.

