Beauty Devices Market Size to Grow USD 179080 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 16% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beauty Devices Market is Segmented by Type (Cleansing Devices, Oxygen and Steamer, Dermal Rollers, Acne Removal Devices, Hair Removal Devices), by Application (Beauty Salon, Household): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Make-Up & Cosmetics category.

The global Beauty Devices market was valued at USD 62630 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 179080 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Beauty Devices Market:

Rising at-home beauty treatment demand, technological advancements that make these products more effective and convenient, consumer awareness of skincare and personal grooming, social media marketing of these products, the ability to customize treatments to individual needs, rising disposable income that encourages increased spending on personal care, and the growth of distribution channels are all factors driving the market for beauty devices.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF BEAUTY DEVICES MARKET:

Consumer knowledge of skincare and cosmetic procedures has significantly increased. People are searching for efficient answers to deal with their particular skin troubles as they become more aware of the value of appropriate skincare regimens. In line with the expanding trend of self-care and personal grooming, beauty gadgets give customers the ease of receiving professional-caliber treatments in the comfort of their own homes. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Beauty Devices Market.

Consumers may do beauty treatments at home with the ease and affordability of using beauty equipment. People may now invest in gadgets that provide salon-like outcomes for a variety of aesthetic issues, such as washing, hair removal, acne treatment, and anti-aging, rather than depending entirely on salon visits. The move towards at-home beauty treatments offers convenience in terms of scheduling and privacy while also saving time and money. his factor is expected to drive the growth of the Beauty Devices Market.

The market for beauty devices has expanded significantly as a result of technological improvements. Manufacturers are always coming up with new ideas and creating products that offer greater functionality, performance, and user experiences. These technical developments have improved the efficiency, use, and accessibility of beauty equipment for a larger customer base. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Beauty Devices Market.

For manufacturers of cosmetic products, customization practices have created new market prospects. The ability to obtain skin-specific therapy at dermatological clinics, beauty salons, and beauty clinics is one way that personalization trends have an influence on consumers of beauty goods. These beauty treatment facilities employ cutting-edge software, such as the WaySkin app, which incorporates artificial intelligence (AI), to identify different skin types and concerns, monitor post-treatment results, compare skin health, and look before and after operations. These programs also let the user keep track of their pH, texture, moisture content, pigmentation, and oiliness. These applications suggest to users the goods and therapies they should use to maintain healthy skin. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Beauty Devices Market.

BEAUTY DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

With a 38% market share, North America is the region with the largest market for beauty devices. With a market share of around 26%, Europe is a laggard.

The major producers are Carol Cole (NuFace), YA-MAN, FOREO, Home Innovations, Philips, Panasonic, Nu Skin Enterprises, L'Oréal (Clarisonic), Conair, MTG, Hitachi, Remington, Kingdom, Tria, and Quasar MD, among others. The top 3 businesses had around 18% of the market.

Key Companies:

Procter & Gamble

Philips

Panasonic

Nu Skin Enterprises

L'Oréal (Clarisonic)

Conair

MTG

Hitachi

Remington

YA-MAN

FOREO

Home Skinovations

Carol Cole (NuFace)

(NuFace) KAKUSAN

Quasar MD

Kingdom

Tria.

SOURCE Valuates Reports