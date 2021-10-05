Beauty Drinks Market records a CAGR of over 5% by 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of Beauty Drinks Market - Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asterism Healthcare Group, Bode Pro Inc., Bottled Science Ltd., Feed Your Skin JV SL, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Kino Biotech Co. Ltd., Lacka Foods Ltd., Sappe Public Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and Vital Proteins LLC are some of the major market participants. The growing prevalence of premature aging will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Beauty Drinks Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Collagen Protein



Vitamins And Minerals



Fruit Extracts



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Beauty Drinks Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the beauty drinks market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the beauty drinks market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Beauty Drinks Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist beauty drinks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the beauty drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the beauty drinks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beauty drinks market vendors

Beauty Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 272.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.19 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asterism Healthcare Group, Bode Pro Inc., Bottled Science Ltd., Feed Your Skin JV SL, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Kino Biotech Co. Ltd., Lacka Foods Ltd., Sappe Public Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and Vital Proteins LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

