Beauty from Ashes: Filipinx Recording Artist Gives Emotional Performance on Bobcat Fire Ruins

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InRage Entertainment artist-in-development Chyka Jackson released her debut music video for her emotional single "Let Me Go", a tribute to those who lost their homes in the California wildfires this year and to the firefighters who have fought all year to save the state.

Two years after signing with InRage Entertainment, actress and musical theatre performer Chyka Jackson filmed her debut music video in Pearblossom, California, a city devastated by the California wildfire known as the Bobcat Fire. Chyka was invited to film the beautiful tribute, directed by Nick Conroy, by a resident who's home had been completely ravaged by the fire. The resident is featured in the film and says that he held back his emotions over the loss until the day of filming.

"The song, Chyka explains, "was originally about a relationship where I felt trapped. With all of the social unrest, injustice, wildfires and chaos of 2020, I continued to develop the song with Ebony Rae Vanderveer (InRage owner and vocal/songwriting coach) over Zoom during quarantine. Then, my InRage family told me they had the perfect director for the video. And the result is more moving and beautiful than I ever imagined."

Available HERE, "Let Me Go" was co-written with InRage Entertainment owners, The Vanderveers, and produced, mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated Sony/ATV producer Bruce Vanderveer p/k/a/ Automatic. "Let Me Go" is available for download and streaming on all major digital music retailers.

InRage Entertainment is a full-service entertainment company and record label with a focus on artist development. We're a family of multi-genre, multi-ethnic artists in Los Angeles, California.

