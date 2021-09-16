Beauty Independent Announces 2021 Beacon Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indie Beauty Media Group (IBMG), publisher of Beauty Independent (BI) announced the winners of its second annual Beacon Awards during a live virtual celebration on Sept. 15th. This program is exclusively focused on recognizing innovation and excellence in independent beauty and beauty entrepreneurship.

The editorial team at Beauty Independent selected 115 nominees across 24 award categories. Winners were then determined by a panel of 25 expert evaluators assigned to five evaluation committees based on their background and expertise. The evaluation process also took into account testimonials, provided by Beauty Independent subscribers, whose voices represent the diverse and thoughtful community the publication serves.

"Amid the darkness, beauty entrepreneurs provided a way forward. That's why we call them beacons or lights that offer guidance through uncharted waters," says Rachel Brown, editor in chief of Beauty Independent. "I'm so thrilled our 2021 Beacon Awards program can recognize more of them across additional categories to draw attention to what they've accomplished as a result of and in spite of all the difficulties of the pandemic."

Beauty Independent is the leading resource for independent brands and entrepreneurs covering the creativity, passion and purpose that consistently moves the beauty industry forward daily. The editorial team believes excellence, achieved against enormous odds, should be rewarded.

"I want to congratulate all of the winners and the nominees," says Nader Naeymi-Rad, publisher of Beauty Independent and co-founder of Beauty Independent's parent company, IBMG. "You are the future of our industry and the work that you are doing, the risks you are taking, the innovation you are bringing to the market, is what's driving the industry forward."

Each Beacon Award category winner will be a focus of a feature published in Beauty Independent, to be released weekly for 24 weeks.

Beacon Award Winners :

Womaness , Brand Launch

La Luer , Product Launch - Skincare

Ami Colé , Product Launch - Cosmetics

Dr. Janine Mahon , Product Launch - Wellness

Stimunail , Product Launch - Personal Care & Fragrance

SHAZ & KIKS , Product Launch - Haircare

Nature of Things , Best Packaging

Glow Recipe , Best Social Media

Fur , Best Campaign

VictoriaLand Beauty , Inclusivity Champion

Saalt , Philanthropy Champion

Elate Cosmetics , Sustainability Champion

Droplette , Product Innovation

Youth To The People , Best Brand

Credo , Small Retailer

Ulta Beauty, Large Retailer

B-Glowing , Online Retailer

Secret Skin , Online International Retailer

Hero Cosmetics , Indie Deal

True Beauty Ventures , Growth Investor - Small or Seed

L Catterton , Growth Investor - Large

Melanie Bender , Brand Builder

Sarah Brown , Entrepreneur

Stephanie Morimoto , Entrepreneur

Paula Begoun , Industry Icon

About Beauty Independent (BI)

Beauty Independent is the leading B2B publication dedicated to covering the intersection of beauty and entrepreneurship. With a focus on independent brands, the platform follows breaking news, provides educational resources, data-driven content, and amplifies the stories of innovators shaping ground-breaking businesses. A megaphone for the big brands of tomorrow, BI is the definitive resource for beauty entrepreneurs and their partners to learn and grow their businesses.

About Indie Beauty Media Group (IBMG)

IBMG's mission is to recognize, showcase, and celebrate independent beauty brands and to support the growth and success of the entrepreneurs behind them. IBMG's platform includes Beauty Independent, Adit, and Uplink.

Related Links

https://www.beautyindependent.com

https://aditnow.com/

https://uplinkconnects.com/

SOURCE Indie Beauty Expo

Related Links

http://www.indiebeautyexpo.com

