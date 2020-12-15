Beauty Industry Group Joins the UN Global Compact and Commits to Best-in-Class Human Rights Due Diligence

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Industry Group (BIG), an industry leader for hair extensions and related beauty products, announced today that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact as part of the group's commitment to be a sector leader in terms of its human rights commitment and sustainability practices. By becoming a signatory, BIG is making public its long-term support for the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles in the areas of Human Rights, Labor, Environment and Anti-Corruption.

The UN Global Compact is a voluntary initiative based on CEO commitments to implement universal sustainability principles and to take steps to support UN goals. By incorporating the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into strategies, policies and procedures, and establishing a culture of integrity, companies are not only upholding their basic responsibilities to people and planet, but also setting the stage for long-term success.

BIG CEO, Derrick Porter, said, "BIG has always sought to promote shared value and ethics across our entire value chain, beginning with our suppliers and extending through our team members, customers and other stakeholders. Joining as a signatory of the UN Global compact and releasing a formal human rights policy and due diligence process was the next step to being a leader in the beauty industry in terms of our environmental, social, and governance performance."

By signing the Global Compact and committing to holistic human rights due diligence, BIG hopes to advance not only its own company compliance but to position itself as an example to its peers. As it moves forward in its journey, BIG will be working towards upstream transparency across all suppliers, sustainable initiatives around packaging, shipping and operations, as well as beyond compliance programming in the form of grant-making and community building.

About Beauty Industry Group (www.beautyindustrygroup.com)

BIG, established in 2004, is an industry leader for professionally installed hair extensions and related beauty products. BIG's professional products are sold in more than 1,300 stores throughout North America and its collective brands service more than 30,000 salons across 165 countries. BIG has offices in 4 countries and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact works with companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact guides and supports the global business community in advancing UN goals and values through responsible corporate practices. With more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 60 Local Networks, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world.

