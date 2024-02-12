Beauty Industry Group Names Colleen Proven, Sr. Vice President of Marketing Strategy & Creative Group, Professional Division

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Industry Group has announced the promotion of Colleen Proven to Sr. Vice President of Marketing Strategy & Creative Group, Professional Division. In this new position she will continue to elevate marketing strategy and creative under the BIG umbrella.

In January 2023, Proven was tasked with creating and leading BIG's shared creative and marketing strategy team for their Professional Brands Division. Utilizing her decade of experience in the beauty industry – most recently in luxury haircare with L'Oreal – her and the team have created new processes, developed new standards, and elevated the creative and social output for BIG's Professional Brands.

In addition to maintaining her current responsibilities, Proven and her team will begin to play a larger role in leveraging salon professional insights to drive new product innovation. With these additional responsibilities, they will support the salon market nationwide with relevant product and brand innovations, coupled with strong campaign initiatives to drive awareness and engagement. Proven will also continue to coordinate across all professional brands in developing additional standards and processes to allow the teams to work cross-functionally and at a portfolio-level more effectively.

According to Brandon Hutchins, President of Professional Brands, "As Sr. Vice President of the Marketing Strategy & Creative Group, Professional Brands Division at BIG, Colleen will play an integral part in bringing brand stories to life across our salon professional hair extension brands. Her extensive experience and ability to combine product innovation, social media and influencer strategies, and strong creative messaging that resonates with each brands' target audiences will enable BIG's success as we continue to build a portfolio of highly relevant hair extension brands."

About Beauty Industry Group:

BIG, established in 2004, is an industry leader for professionally installed hair extensions and related beauty products. BIG's professional products are sold in more than 1,300 stores throughout North America and its collective brands service more than 30,000 salons across 165 countries. BIG has offices in 4 countries and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

