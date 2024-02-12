Beauty Industry Group Names Colleen Proven, Sr. Vice President of Marketing Strategy & Creative Group, Professional Division

News provided by

Beauty Industry Group

12 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Industry Group has announced the promotion of Colleen Proven to Sr. Vice President of Marketing Strategy & Creative Group, Professional Division. In this new position she will continue to elevate marketing strategy and creative under the BIG umbrella.

Continue Reading

In January 2023, Proven was tasked with creating and leading BIG's shared creative and marketing strategy team for their Professional Brands Division. Utilizing her decade of experience in the beauty industry – most recently in luxury haircare with L'Oreal –  her and the team have created new processes, developed new standards, and elevated the creative and social output for BIG's Professional Brands.

In addition to maintaining her current responsibilities, Proven and her team will begin to play a larger role in leveraging salon professional insights to drive new product innovation. With these additional responsibilities, they will support the salon market nationwide with relevant product and brand innovations, coupled with strong campaign initiatives to drive awareness and engagement. Proven will also continue to coordinate across all professional brands in developing additional standards and processes to allow the teams to work cross-functionally and at a portfolio-level more effectively.

According to Brandon Hutchins, President of Professional Brands, "As Sr. Vice President of the Marketing Strategy & Creative Group, Professional Brands Division at BIG, Colleen will play an integral part in bringing brand stories to life across our salon professional hair extension brands. Her extensive experience and ability to combine product innovation, social media and influencer strategies, and strong creative messaging that resonates with each brands' target audiences will enable BIG's success as we continue to build a portfolio of highly relevant hair extension brands."

About Beauty Industry Group:
BIG, established in 2004, is an industry leader for professionally installed hair extensions and related beauty products. BIG's professional products are sold in more than 1,300 stores throughout North America and its collective brands service more than 30,000 salons across 165 countries. BIG has offices in 4 countries and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

For more information, contact [email protected]

SOURCE Beauty Industry Group

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.