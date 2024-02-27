Beauty Industry Group Promotes Kari Fuller to Vice President of Education

News provided by

Beauty Industry Group

27 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Industry Group (BIG), an industry leader for hair extension brands, has announced the promotion of Kari Fuller to Vice President of Education. In this new position, Fuller has been elevated to accelerate growth within stylist education by enhancing the creative education offerings and identifying key partnerships and collaborations within – as well as beyond – key Beauty Industry Group markets.

Continue Reading

Fuller's most recent role was as the Head of Education for Babe Hair Extensions. In this position, her passion for stylist education was evidenced as she led the development of innovative strategies that resulted in remarkable growth across the brand's diverse educational offerings.

Under Fuller's guidance, the team will support BIG Professional Brands in implementing new and innovative educational offerings for salons and stylists. The team will also leverage the BIG portfolio to accelerate the creation of a comprehensive cosmetology school curriculum, increase ongoing mentorship and support for stylists, and curate extension tradeshow and event experiences.

According to Brandon Hutchins, President of Professional Brands, "I'm so proud of Kari for all she has accomplished during her 10+ years at BIG. As a past salon owner, cosmetology school owner, and licensed cosmetologist, she is perfect for this role where she will spearhead the  expansion of BIG's hair extension education to a wider range of stylists and help advance the quality of extension training being taught throughout the world."

About Beauty Industry Group:
BIG, established in 2004, is an industry leader for professionally installed hair extensions and related beauty products. BIG's professional products are sold in more than 1,300 stores throughout North America and its collective brands service more than 30,000 salons across 165 countries. BIG has offices in 4 countries and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

For more information, contact [email protected]

SOURCE Beauty Industry Group

Also from this source

Beauty Industry Group Names Colleen Proven, Sr. Vice President of Marketing Strategy & Creative Group, Professional Division

Beauty Industry Group Names Colleen Proven, Sr. Vice President of Marketing Strategy & Creative Group, Professional Division

Beauty Industry Group has announced the promotion of Colleen Proven to Sr. Vice President of Marketing Strategy & Creative Group, Professional...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.