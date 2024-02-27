Beauty Industry Group Promotes Kari Fuller to Vice President of Education

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Industry Group (BIG), an industry leader for hair extension brands, has announced the promotion of Kari Fuller to Vice President of Education. In this new position, Fuller has been elevated to accelerate growth within stylist education by enhancing the creative education offerings and identifying key partnerships and collaborations within – as well as beyond – key Beauty Industry Group markets.

Fuller's most recent role was as the Head of Education for Babe Hair Extensions. In this position, her passion for stylist education was evidenced as she led the development of innovative strategies that resulted in remarkable growth across the brand's diverse educational offerings.

Under Fuller's guidance, the team will support BIG Professional Brands in implementing new and innovative educational offerings for salons and stylists. The team will also leverage the BIG portfolio to accelerate the creation of a comprehensive cosmetology school curriculum, increase ongoing mentorship and support for stylists, and curate extension tradeshow and event experiences.

According to Brandon Hutchins, President of Professional Brands, "I'm so proud of Kari for all she has accomplished during her 10+ years at BIG. As a past salon owner, cosmetology school owner, and licensed cosmetologist, she is perfect for this role where she will spearhead the expansion of BIG's hair extension education to a wider range of stylists and help advance the quality of extension training being taught throughout the world."

About Beauty Industry Group:

BIG, established in 2004, is an industry leader for professionally installed hair extensions and related beauty products. BIG's professional products are sold in more than 1,300 stores throughout North America and its collective brands service more than 30,000 salons across 165 countries. BIG has offices in 4 countries and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

For more information, contact [email protected]

SOURCE Beauty Industry Group