BEAUTY INDUSTRY WEST ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL EMERGE BEAUTY AWARDS TO CELEBRATE EXCELLENCE AND INNOVATION

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Coast's premier beauty trade organization, Beauty Industry West (BIW), is proud to announce the launch of the Emerge Beauty Awards, an expanded awards program dedicated to recognizing and celebrating emerging beauty brands and their innovative products. The Emerge Beauty Awards will celebrate the ingenuity and creativity of new brands', offering greater visibility and the recognition they deserve within the beauty industry. Early submission is currently open through to June 15, and the late entry period runs from June 16 through August 2, 2024. The finalist showcase will take place on September 10 and an awards gala will be held on November 9, 2024.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Emerge Beauty Awards," said Dustin Cash, President of BIW and Co-Founder of SOS Beauty. "This award was specifically created to allow more new companies and brands, especially on the West Coast, to showcase their market entries and to achieve wider exposure to an expanded audience. The awards are a testament to the vibrant and dynamic nature of the beauty industry especially some of the smaller, independent companies. BIW believes in the power of new ideas and is excited to provide a platform for emerging brands to shine."

To enter, participants will complete a form and provide three product samples in addition to an entry fee of $195. Product(s) submitted must have launched between March 1, 2021 and March 1, 2024, and must align with one of the award categories below:

BEST IN SKINCARE Best Leave On Product Best Rinse Off Product Best Sun Care Product Best Men's Grooming Product

BEST IN COLOR COSMETICS Best Face Product Best Eye/Brow Product Best Lip Product

BEST IN HAIR CARE Best Leave On Product Best Rinse Off Product Best Styling Product Best Tool / Accessory

BEST IN BODY CARE Best Leave on Product Best Rinse Off Product Best Sun Care Product

BEST IN NAIL CARE Best Nail Care Product



Each submission will be evaluated against five key areas of consideration, judged by seasoned veterans within those respective scopes. Areas of evaluation and their respective judges are as follows:

INNOVATIVE FORMULATION: Expert Cosmetic Chemist & CEO of Project Chemistry, Susan Goldsberry

Expert Cosmetic Chemist & CEO of Project Chemistry, PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT: Founder & President of Above Rinaldi Labs , Fred Khoury

Founder & President of Above , PACKAGING QUALITY: Jansy Packaging, Allison Kent-Gun

Jansy Packaging, MARKETING & SOCIAL MEDIA ENGAGEMENT: Glossy, Lexy Lesback Pink

Glossy, REGULATORY COMPLIANCE: Counsel at K&L Gates, Avril Love

For more information about the event, including how to participate and attend, please visit www.beautyindustrywest.org/Emerge . YouTube link: https://youtu.be/WgfM1vJAp8k

ABOUT BEAUTY INDUSTRY WEST (BIW): Established in 1990 by industry leaders Robert & Suzanne Grayson and Lynn Ludlam, BIW is the premier West Coast trade organization focused on bringing together today's innovators, entrepreneurs, experts, and future industry leaders. BIW's monthly meetings offer a unique opportunity to stay updated on the latest personal care and beauty trends and provides a platform for valuable networking with peers, potential clients, and suppliers. We bring together the best of beauty for learning, networking, collaboration, and fun. Our diverse group of members ranges from ingredient suppliers, product development executives, packaging suppliers, graphic designers, industrial designers, brand managers, and contract manufacturers.

