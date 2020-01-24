Beauty Industry West to Present Rebranding Masterclass at Luxe Pack Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Industry West (BIW) is proud to present an exclusive masterclass entitled "Branding & Rebranding: the challenge to stay relevant and engaging in today's markets." The program will take place on February 12, 2020, during Luxe Pack Los Angeles. During the event, a distinguished panel of beauty industry leaders will share their insights on updating a brand's look and what to consider in the journey of rebranding.

The masterclass will examine the question, when is it time to consider a rebranding, and why? The panel will also discuss how to stay relevant without alienating your current customer base and fostering interest and brand loyalty in the digital landscape through branding.

The program will be by moderated by Ken Collins, President, Beauty Industry West, and Vice President, Adcraft Labels. The panel will include proven entrepreneur and brand developer Nicole Ostoya, President and CEO, Ostoya & Co., and Founder of NTV. Ostoya has collaborated on brands with Jane Fonda, Toni Braxton, The Kardashians, Demi Lovato, and others.

Dustin Cash, Founder, SOS Beauty, will also be part of the distinguished panel. Cash is an innovative product developer and go-to-market strategist. He and his team specialize in working with passionate brand founders and investors to launch new prestige and luxury brands, and product innovation.

Beauty industry innovator Deanna Kangas, will be on the panel, as well. Kangas has lent her considerable skills and creativity to a number of corporations including CEO at Stila Cosmetics, the Barbie Collectors division of Mattel, Founder of Gloss.com, launched Michael Jordan Cologne at XEL, Inc., and Bath & Body Works.

Rounding out the panel is Ben Bennett, Founder & CEO, The Center. Bennett and his team launch new brands and invest in emerging brands. Some current investments include KOSAS, Ellis Brooklyn, and Circumference.

Beauty Industry West is the premier West Coast trade organization focused on bringing together today's innovators, entrepreneurs, experts, and future industry leaders. Their events present the latest trends in personal care and beauty while providing a platform for networking with peers, clients, and suppliers.

Luxe Pack is the global tradeshow platform dedicated to packaging, creativity, design, technical innovation, and trends. It's the only West Coast B2B tradeshow designed to bring together key packaging decision-makers from the many game-changing SME's and legacy brands that call the West Coast home.

