Beauty Map, the #1 Mobile App Directory for Beauty Services, Is Redefining the Beauty Space; Introduces a New Option to Locate Fertility Clinics

From beauty services to cosmetics cosmetology to dermatology, the application harnesses the power of technological innovation.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Map, a #1 mobile app directory for beauty services, has introduced a brand-new category to help women search for trustworthy fertility clinics. The additional feature has been made available to support women struggling with infertility in their journey to start a family.

Creator, Marsha Daily

Talking about the latest addition, Marsha Daily, founder of Beauty Map, a South Florida based beauty influencer and mother of two, said, "Pregnancy is a beautiful journey that a woman embarks on, and with the latest feature on our app, we want to support them in this journey. I truly feel that having children is the purest form of beauty, and with my app, I want to help women experience this beauty and unconditional love of motherhood."

Adding further, she said, "Beauty Map is a one-stop-shop that caters to all their needs related to beauty, and this latest addition is a step in the right direction."

Beauty Map has redefined the beauty space by helping women make smart and informed beauty choices related to cosmetics cosmetology, dermatology etc. Daily conceptualized Beauty Map to become a go-to platform for women looking for beauty services ranging from oral care to nail salons to med spas to brow boutiques to hair salons, and within a short period, it has managed to capture a large demographic.

"My objective is to create a centralized hub that helps women locate the best service provider and save their time researching for hours. We harness technology's power and use it to help customers connect with experts," said Daily, who champions investing in self-care and beauty treatments.

Available for download on the Google play store and Apple's app store, Beauty Map is helping women of all ages and communities by providing them with trustworthy services supported by photos, scores, and reviews. It has carved a niche amongst its audience as the unique and innovative mobile application that empowers women by sharing options from the latest cosmetic treatment procedures to advancements in health and wellness.

The app offers remarkable benefits to both the users and the business owners. Users can search quickly based on keywords, get informed on services offered, check reviews, etc. Business owners utilize this platform as a marketing tool to create multiple listings, expand their demographic reach, enhance their brand presence and, most importantly, build trust among their target audience.

"We live in an era where every decision can be made online with just a few clicks. I want to empower women to do the same when it comes to self-care & beauty and to make it a priority in their lives," Daily remarked.

Media Contact

Company Name: Thebeautymapapp LLC

Contact Person: Marsha

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (561) 419-6512

Address: 7958 PINES BLVD, 124 PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33024

Country: United States

Website: https://linktr.ee/mybeautymap

SOURCE Beauty Map App