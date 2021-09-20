Beauty Mogul Patrick Starrr Expands Into Ready To Wear With Fashion to Figure Collaboration

Titled 'Life's a Party,' the collection celebrates dressing up, going all out and feeling fabulous in the clothes one is wearing. Starrr and Fashion to Figure, which was acquired by The Saadia Group in late 2020, aim to give everyone a reason to ditch the sweats and dress up this fall.

Full of red carpet-worthy show stopping styles, Starrr designed the collection from start to finish. He conceptualized each of the 10 bespoke pieces and worked closely with the Fashion to Figure team to select every detail, from fabrics to the luxe finishing touches. Starrr's keen eye for detail is seen throughout the collection, ensuring each silhouette is flattering on varying body types. The collection, comprised of dresses, jumpsuits, and separates, is fit for a celebration with sequin, rhinestone and metallic detailing.

"I have always been passionate about fashion and partnering with Fashion To Figure has been a dream come true for me. As a plus size, Filipino, bald man in makeup, it's been hard to feel truly represented in the fashion industry. I'm a lover of sparkles, prints and all things glamour, but designers don't create clothes for my size. For the past few years, I took it upon myself to create my own clothes for events and red carpets so I can continue feeling beautiful in my own skin (and sequins)," said Patrick Starrr, beauty mogul, digital creator and designer. "This collaboration is a passion project for me as I work to open up doors and encourage inclusivity for all body shapes and sizes, skin types, ethnicities, gender and sexual orientations to be accepted and represented equally. This collection celebrates feeling fabulous, confident, and highlighting our differences rather than blending in. I can't wait for others like me to feel like there is a place for them in fashion."

"We love the vision that Patrick brought to the capsule," said Nick Kaplan, President of Fashion to Figure. "The mix of amazing jumpsuits and glam dresses perfectly capture Patrick's glam aesthetic. Fashion to Figure's customer is going to love it."

The Patrick Starrr x Fashion to Figure Life's A Party collaboration, ranging in price from $99.95-$299.95, is available now exclusively at www.fashiontofigure.com .

About Patrick Starrr

Patrick Starrr is a celebrity make-up artist, digital creator, and beauty mogul who has collaborated with A-list talent including Kim Kardashian West, Katy Perry, Tyra Banks, Jessica Alba, Kris Jenner, and more. Patrick's influence in the beauty and fashion space has grown exponentially over the years as he has hosted and attended numerous fashion shows and red carpet events. In 2018, Patrick was chosen to walk in The Blonds NYFW runway show as Disney Villain Ursula. In July 2020, Patrick launched his own beauty brand ONE/SIZE, which launched exclusively with national retailer, Sephora. Patrick has won several awards for his YouTube channel including a Streamy Award for Fashion at the 9th Annual Streamy Awards. Patrick is also an active member of GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) and works with other LGBTQ-related charities and initiatives. His total following now exceeds 12MM across his social channels, and continues to grow.

About the Saadia Group

The Saadia Group is the leader in multi-category product manufacturing, wholesaling and retailing. Catering to a diversified portfolio of consumer products across multiple categories targeting all age demographics from Fashion Apparel in Men's, Women's & Kids, Footwear, Women's Handbags, Home Textiles, Furniture/Décor & Tech Accessories and more. Its strategic investments in fashion brands utilizes their broad experience and leverages their full complement of resources to grow and expand the business.

Through its Saadia Direct division, branded merchandise is sold exclusively at retail and outlet locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com, www.fashiontofigure.com, www.letote.com, www.nyandcompanycloset.com, www.fashiontofigurecloset.com, www.lordandtaylor.com, www.vintagefoundryco.com, www.thechichomestore.com, www.xrayjeans.com, and www.hybridgreenlabel.com.

