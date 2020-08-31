Beauty News Alert: Stila Cosmetics Partners with Perfect Corp.'s YouCam Makeup for a Virtual Try-On Experience on StilaCosmetics.com!

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Experimenting with your favorite Stila Cosmetics—and discovering new "must-try's"—is now effortless. The beloved beauty brand partnered with Perfect Corp., the leading beauty tech solutions provider and creator of the YouCam Makeup app, to assist consumers and allow them to virtually try-on their favorite Stila Cosmetics products with a single tap when shopping on StilaCosmetics.com. The advanced YouCam Makeup AI and AR-powered virtual try-on technology will facilitate the consumer's experience with an instant true-to-life Stila Cosmetics try-on that seamlessly matches the results of a physical try-on. This makes it simpler than ever to swipe through dozens of best-selling lipsticks, eye shadows, and face products in order to find the perfect match, while curbing heightened global health concerns surrounding physical sampling.

As the landscape evolves, and the demand for digital strategies and advanced beauty technology grows, more beauty brands are integrating smart beauty tech solutions into the consumer experience to drive business. Perfect Corp.'s services feature turnkey virtual try-on web capabilities for a variety of makeup in lipstick, blush, eyeliner, and eyeshadow product categories and the creation of a collection of complete beauty looks that can be applied for virtual try-on.

"With the absence of testers in stores, the need for a digital solution to allow our Stila customers to try-on our products has never been more important," says Stila Cosmetics Chief Marketing Officer Amy Fisher. "YouCam provides a virtual makeover experience with the same instant gratification you achieve from in-store testing."

The collaboration with Perfect Corp. and their advanced YouCam Makeup virtual try-on technology comes at a time when Stila has introduced a creative brand refresh, and continues the momentum of their latest Fall 2020 collection, Bohemian Renaissance. The Fall campaign is a reimagination of Stila's heritage and a reintroduction of the iconic 'Stila Girl' illustrations in a modern, fashion-forward way. While the brand is rooted in artistry, it has evolved with the cosmetics industry over the years. Today, Stila is focused on educating the 'Stila Girl' consumer in a manner to be her own artist, offering her the tips, tools and products to express herself and be her own makeup artist. The partnership with Perfect Corp. will foster just that, providing consumers an advanced virtual try-on tool that they may use to perfect and complete their Stila look digitally.

"We are thrilled to partner with the iconic Stila Cosmetics brand to introduce an interactive and safe way for beauty shoppers to experience their products while shopping online at StilaCosmetics.com," shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. "By integrating hyper-realistic try-ons throughout their e-commerce, Stila is able to inspire a new, and safe, way for consumers to try-before-they-buy, creating a more fulfilled and confident purchase journey for the Stila Girl."

Discover, experiment, and shop your favorite Stila Cosmetics products beginning August 31st exclusively on StilaCosmetics.com. Plus, enjoy 25% off if you try on an item and buy it, only from August 31-September 30. The following product selection will be available through Perfect Corp.'s YouCam Makeup virtual try-on service:

Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner - Micro Tip

Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner

Convertible Color

Beauty Boss Lip Gloss

Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick

Double Dip Suede Shade & Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

Suede Shade Liquid Eye Shadow

Eye Shadow in Kitten

Sketch & Sculpt Brow Pencil

Stay All Day Waterproof Brow Color

Complete Harmony Lip & Cheek Stick

Pixel Perfect Concealer

Stay All Day Foundation & Concealer

Heaven's Hue Highlighter

Heaven's Dew All Over Glimmer

Trifecta Metallica Lip, Eye & Cheek Stick

Plumping Lip Glaze

Kaleidoscope Eye Shadow Duo

Kaleidoscope Eye Shadow

Semi-Gloss Lip & Eye Paint

Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara

Magnum XXX Mascara

Shine Fever Lip Vinyl

Tinted Moisturizer Skin Balm

| ABOUT STILA COSMETICS |

At Stila Cosmetics, artistry meets innovation, with a modern chic approach that translates from the runway to real life. For over 25 years, Stila has been inspiring fashion week makeup and creating artistry proven products that perform as promised, lasting from morning to moonlight, and that take a woman anywhere she dreams to go.

| ABOUT PERFECT CORP. |

With over 850 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

