BEAUTY NEWS! Stila Cosmetics Joins Ulta Beauty at Target!

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige cosmetics brand Stila Cosmetics is now available at Ulta Beauty at Target, a new beauty shopping experience. This match made in shopping heaven marries two retail giants and creates an exciting new beauty experience for beauty lovers.

"We are so thrilled to be a part of Ulta Beauty at Target," says Desiree Tordecilla, Chief Marketing Officer at Stila Cosmetics. "When Ulta Beauty first engaged prestige brands years ago, we knew we had to get on board immediately. As the leading beauty retailer, the company has always provided unique opportunities to reach new consumers outside traditional mall and department store environments. Ulta Beauty at Target is the next evolution of in-store beauty shopping and we're excited to join and allow consumers to grab everything on their shopping list, from household essentials to beauty items, in one convenient place. We look forward to this exciting new retail chapter for Ulta Beauty and Stila and cannot wait to see how our customers engage with the shop in shop."

This unique, shop-in-shop experience features a roster of Ulta Beauty's prestigious brands including Stila. Guests will be able to shop Stila Cosmetics cult favorite, award-winning offerings, including its beloved Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, Stay All Day® Liquid Lipstick and Heaven's Hue Highlighter. Ulta Beauty at Target provides Stila a new retail home both in-store and online, ensuring the brand's continued growth and increasing its reach amongst beauty enthusiasts.

Ulta Beauty at Target will debut in more than 100 Target locations across the United States starting this month, with additional locations to be added in the coming years. For those who prefer to shop online, Ulta Beauty at Target will bring the fun and discovery to an immersive online experience at Target.com and in the Target app. Additionally, guests shopping this new experience can earn reward points in both Target Circle and Ultamate Rewards.

ABOUT STILA COSMETICS

At Stila Cosmetics, artistry meets innovation, with a modern chic approach that translates from the runway to real life. For over 25 years, Stila has been inspiring fashion week makeup and creating artistry proven products that perform as promised, lasting from morning to moonlight, and that take a woman anywhere she dreams to go.

