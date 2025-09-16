Beauty Power Nail Care Set Wins Allure Best of Beauty 2025 Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Power is thrilled to announce that its Nail Care Set has been honored with the Allure Best of Beauty 2025 Award , recognizing its exceptional performance, elegant design, and thoughtful craftsmanship in nail and cuticle care.

The Beauty Power Nail Care Set is a professional 3-in-1 toolkit designed to deliver salon-level grooming at home or on the go. It includes a precision stainless steel cuticle nipper, a dual-ended pusher, and a nano glass nail file - everything needed for a clean, polished look.

Beauty Power Nail Care Set Won Allure Best of Beauty 2025 Award

Key Features:

Precision Cuticle Nipper - Provides clean, effortless trimming with high-quality stainless steel blades that resist dulling and rust.

Salon-Grade Dual Pusher - Designed to gently push back and remove excess cuticle for a neat, polished finish.

Crystal Nano File Technology - Engineered with premium nano glass technology, the crystal file never dulls or degrades, offering consistent, long-term performance for smooth, sealed nail edges.

Comfort-Engineered Grip - Ergonomic design ensures optimal control and ease of use.

Complete Cuticle Care - This thoughtfully designed trio covers every step of cuticle care: prep with the pusher, trim with precision, and finish with a gentle glass file.

Matte Grey, Gift-Ready Case - A beautiful, matte grey case that elevates the experience, perfect for gifting or personal self-care rituals.

"We created this set to bring luxury-level performance to everyday routines," said Viktoryia Tsishko, Founder of Beauty Power. "Winning the Allure Best of Beauty 2025 Award is a proud moment and a true reflection of our commitment to quality."

The Beauty Power Nail Care Set is available on Amazon and at beautypower.pro .

About Beauty Power

Beauty Power is a California-based, women-owned brand created to bring salon-quality beauty tools straight to your home. Founded by a licensed cosmetologist with over 15 years of professional experience, our mission is simple: deliver professional quality in every detail and salon results at home.

We believe that everyone deserves access to the tools professionals use - no appointments needed. That's why we design each product with precision, durability, and ease of use in mind. From expertly crafted eyebrow tweezers and manicure sets to nourishing cuticle oils, lash curlers, and pedicure tools, Beauty Power helps you feel confident, polished, and powerful every day.

Our products are carefully developed, tested, and trusted by thousands of customers who expect nothing less than excellence. Whether you're maintaining your brows, perfecting your nails, or elevating your beauty routine, Beauty Power puts high-performance tools in your hands - wherever you are. Beauty starts with the right tools. Beauty starts with power.

