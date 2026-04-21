Los Angeles Band Builds Momentum Following Debut Album and TikTok Traction

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based band Beauty School Dropout is set to hit the road this spring, joining Machine Gun Kelly and co-headliner Wiz Khalifa on the 2026 North American leg of the Lost Americana Tour, kicking off May 15th in Wheatland, CA at the Toyota Amphitheatre and ending May 30th in Charleston, SC at the Credit One Stadium.

Beauty School Dropout to Join Machine Gun Kelly and Wiz Khalifa on Lost Americana Tour

The run marks a major moment for the band as they continue to build momentum following the release of their debut album, Where Did All The Butterflies Go?, out now on all streaming platforms. Produced by Neal Avron, the project leans into alt-rock driven by catchy hooks and massive guitars.

Fronted by Colie Hutzler, alongside Brent "Beepus" Burdett, Bardo Novotny, and Colton 'SeaDawg' Flurry, Beauty School Dropout has quickly established itself as a rising act known for high-energy live performances and a distinct creative edge. The group has toured with blink-182 twice and performed sold-out headline shows across Europe and in key U.S. markets.

Recent momentum has been driven by growing traction on TikTok, where the band's track Daddy Don't Cry is gaining attention.

Beauty School Dropout has earned early support from media outlets including People, NME, Alternative Press, Kerrang!, Rock Sound, SPIN, and Billboard, with People featuring the band in the "Talented Emerging Artists," noting the band's "early 2000s movie-like feeling" and standout live presence.

With a major tour ahead and continued growth across digital platforms, Beauty School Dropout is positioned for a breakout year in 2026.

For tour dates, music, and updates, visit the band's official streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Follow Beauty School Dropout on Instagram and TikTok, and shop merchandise here.

For press inquiries and interviews, contact Kim Dresser. For booking inquiries, please contact Rachel Pestik.

About Beauty School Dropout

Beauty School Dropout is a Los Angeles-based band blending pop, alternative rock, and punk influences into a distinct, genre-defying sound. Formed in 2020, the band consists of Colie Hutzler (vocals), Brent "Beepus" Burdett (bass), Bardo Novotny (guitar), and Colton "SeaDawg" Flurry (drums). Their music draws from indie rock and alternative influences, combining melodic hooks with high-energy live performances.

Following early releases including Boys Do Cry (2021) and We Made Plans & God Laughed (2022), the band continued to evolve with Ready to Eat (2023) and their debut full-length album, Where Did All The Butterflies Go?, released in September 2025.

The group has toured with blink-182 and performed at major festivals including Vans Warped Tour and Download Festival, building a growing global fanbase through their live shows and a steady stream of releases.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C, (949) 300-5546 E, [email protected]

SOURCE Beauty School Dropout