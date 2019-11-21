Beauty Sleep Has Reached a Whole New Level

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From the time we were children we have been reminded that beauty and sleep are intertwined. What was once a sweet bedtime routine to be tucked in for "beauty sleep" is actually sage advice and backed by science.

When we sleep our bodies go into repair mode to fix damage caused during the day. At night, we are giving our skin a break from physical and environmental stresses all while our cells are regenerating, making them more receptive to active ingredients and anti-aging products.

Enter in BELLAME'S Dream Luxe Sleeping Mask as the perfect addition to a nighttime skincare routine. This sleeping mask boasts faster cellular turnover, pore declogging, brightening, hydrating, and incredible lightening properties to reveal radiant and youthful skin. At night not only is our skin more active it is warmer and more permeable too so having the effective ingredients to provide these results in just one night is essential.

More About Dream Luxe Sleeping Mask…

Dream Luxe is where high powered hyaluronic acid meets the calming effects of chamomile. With wine extract, white and green tea extracts, as well as apple and watermelon fruit extracts beautifully complementing the exclusive ingredients Soluxomes and Inflacin that BELLAME is known for, you have the perfect cocktail to wake up dewy and radiant with a boost in hydration up to 88%.

The name itself is worth highlighting because not only does it accurately describe the feeling when it's used, dreamy and uber-luxurious, but it was also named by BELLAME partner, Lacy Gittinger. As you will soon see, this won't be the only product named by partners from the field. Including partners in business is important to CEO and Founder Melissa Thompson and adds an additional layer of creativity to the products and business itself.

Are you ready to wake up to seriously better skin? Contact your Independent BELLAME Partner or simply go to bellame.com and tap on "Dream Luxe."

