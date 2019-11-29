Beauty Tips for Changing Seasons From Milly Almodovar on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty expert Milly Almodovar shared some advice for winter beauty on Tips on TV.

As the seasons change, it means dryer scalp and challenges for hair. It is important to spend a little more time treating your hair and choosing a good shampoo and conditioner. One recommendation, Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Hair Mask, known for its aloe vera-based formula, is unlike any hair products on the market. The aloe vera provides that extra hydration to hair, which it needs this time of year. Creamy shea butter is whipped into this hydrating, deep-conditioning mask, along with rich coconut and macadamia oils, to help deeply quench and soften hair. With a range of shampoos and conditioners for all hair types, Maui Moisture costs just under $10 and can be found at local drug stores. mauimoisture.com

When the weather changes, people are indoors more and the heat can really affect skin, so it is important to choose the right moisturizer. Olay's Retinol24 Night collection includes a fragrance-free moisturizer, serum and eye cream. It's designed in three forms to make it easier to find the perfect place in your daily skincare routine, and it is formulated to hydrate for 24 hours with virtually no irritation to give you smooth, bright skin for a visible transformation in 28 days. And it works for more than just wrinkles; formulated with two types of retinol, as well as Vitamin B3 and peptides, it reduces the visibility of pores and helps with dull skin. More than 50% of women who have used retinol gave up after less than one month. The reasons why they quit: too expensive, irritation, or they didn't see results. This is why Olay's Retinol24 formula is optimized for potency and skin penetration. olay.com

The wintertime can be stressful; prioritize health and well-being and balance overall. Combat the stress of the holidays with Social CBD Gel Capsules. The Balance Formula is made with high-quality, lab-tested, hemp-derived CBD extracts. Social CBD's Gel Caps can reconnect and re-establish equilibrium among mind, body and soul. Be balanced to take on winter and holiday festivities joyfully. The best part, Social CBD is available at over 10,000 stores nationwide, including CVS and Walgreens, so no need to wait for Santa to start finding balance this holiday season! thesocialcbd.com

Stop Aging Now, known for their high-quality, research-backed health supplements, has a collagen powder called Collagen360, the perfect product to keep looking the best. Skin naturally contains collagen that acts like scaffolding, holding everything up. But it breaks down over time, causing wrinkles. Collagan360 gives back that scaffolding to smooth out wrinkles and fine lines. Made with clinically studied collagen peptides, it can be mixed into anything, like a morning cup of coffee. It has no flavor and dissolves completely. stopagingnow.com

