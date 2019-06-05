Beauty Veteran Targets Skin Changes During Menopause With a New Clean Skincare Line: Pause Well-Aging

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted beauty industry executive Rochelle Weitzner, former CEO of Erno Laszlo and former CFO at Laura Mercier Cosmetics and RéVive Skincare, announces the launch of Pause™, a first-of-its-kind, science-based skincare line focused on supporting skin during the three stages of menopause.

The Pause story began when Weitzner experienced her first hot flash. Naturally, she looked to her industry for products that could support her through menopause. What she found—actually what she didn't find—shocked her.

"Not only were there no products targeting the particular effects of menopause on skin," reflects Weitzner, "but no one was even talking about it. For all the noise we make about aging and all the products aimed at anti-aging, it was as if the whole topic of menopause was forbidden."

After a career in the C-suite, Weitzner found that not just surprising but unacceptable. "Menopause is or will be a fact of life for millions of women. From peri-menopause—which can start in a woman's thirties—and for the rest of her life, she will deal with a combination of hot flashes, dryness, sagging and loss of elasticity," says Weitzner. She decided to change all that, redirecting her extensive experience in beauty to fill this gaping void.

Weitzner teamed up with Grace Beauty Capital to establish Pause™ Well-Aging™ skincare. "Menopause is a huge transition for women—and a huge underserved market," says Grace's Founder and Partner, Frank Fazzinga III, "and I couldn't understand why nobody had the courage to tackle it."

Pause is a first-of-its-kind skincare line focused on the three stages of menopause, turning traditional "anti-aging" thinking on its head with an unabashed "Well-Aging" approach to menopause and its effects on skin. Weitzner notes, "We've done our homework, developing products that scientifically target this stage of skin health from both the inside and the outside."

Pause launches in June with three products created to address the unique physiology of menopausal skin. Hot Flash Cooling Mist is a use-anywhere fine mist that minimizes flushing and provides instant relief during a hot flash. Collagen Boosting Moisturizer is a deeply hydrating formula that can tighten facial contours, increase skin density and improve elasticity to estrogen-deprived skin. The Fascia Stimulating Tool, an FDA-cleared Class I medical device developed with Dr. Jessica Hill, Doctor of Physical Therapy, uses gentle massage to help stimulate collagen production, improve tone and texture, and enhance subdermal tissue health.

The next round of products will launch in the Fall.

Among the many differentiating factors for this line is the proprietary Pause Complex, a carefully researched fusion of vitamins, antioxidants and peptides that helps fuel collagen production and diminish the visible signs of skin aging. The Complex is part of all Pause formulations.

While products are the core of Pause, Weitzner emphasizes that Pause is about more than skincare. "Pause is both science for your skin and a community for your soul," Weitzner offers. She explains that it's about giving women resources and space to share their stories as they adapt to the "new normal" that is menopause. The Connect the Dots blog is packed with articles, stories, science, lifestyle features, humor and more, reflecting the company tagline: Pause. Learn. Laugh. Weitzner sums up the company's mission: "We want to view menopause not as an ending but as a time to Pause, reflect and look ahead. Pause is beauty for what's next."

At launch, Pause products will be available at pausewellaging.com. Price points are $72 for the Moisturizer, $39 for the Mist and $115 for the Tool, which includes a vegan leather storage pouch and detailed instructions. Instructional videos are also available. All Pause formulas adhere to the Pause Clean Standard, detailed below.

About Pause™ Well-Aging™

Pause Well-Aging skincare is laser-focused on the key skin changes that accompany the three stages of menopause and the reduction of estrogen: loss of elasticity, texture, brightness and density, dryness, breakouts, wrinkles and fine lines. At the heart of Pause formulas is the proprietary Pause Complex, a science-based fusion of vitamins, antioxidants and peptides that helps fuel collagen production to improve and diminish the visible signs of skin aging. Beyond outstanding products, Pause has a broader mission to spark the conversation and offer a smart, safe place for women to share and learn as they experience menopause. All Pause formulations reflect the vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny-certified Pause Clean Standard and are free of Parabens, Phthalates, SLS, SLES, Petrolatums, GMOs, Triclosan, EDTAs, BHT, BHA, Propylene Glycol, Formaldehyde, mineral oils, animal by-products and animal testing. Healthy formulas. Totally unique. Truly effective.

About Rochelle Weitzner

Rochelle Weitzner is a seasoned C-suite executive and beauty industry veteran. Prior to founding Pause, she was CEO of Erno Laszlo, reimagining the 90-year old brand, modernizing the product range through her deep involvement in product development and expanding its market to successfully position the company for private equity sale in August 2016. As CFO at Laura Mercier Cosmetics and RéVive Skincare, she drove a multi-department reorganization that helped quadruple revenues, improving free cash flow by $11.5M over a two-year period and catalyzing record earnings. Before joining the beauty industry, Rochelle led financial strategy for several $1+ billion subsidiaries of The International Paper Company.

About Grace Beauty Capital

Grace Beauty Capital invests in the next generation of innovative consumer companies. Grace partners with founders of digital-first brands within the consumer and retail sectors, including but not limited to apparel, consumer goods and services, health and wellness, personal care and beauty and technology for brands and retailers. Grace brings a differentiated approach to early-stage consumer investing, leveraging deep domain knowledge, unique operating expertise and extensive networks to support early-stage entrepreneurs on their journey from seed to success.

