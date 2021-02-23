Beauty YouTuber Laura Lee Launches Fashion Brand Targeting Her Millions of Style-Conscious Followers

"I created Nudie Patootie as a way to express my fashion and style interests and inspire others to join me on my fashion journey," Ms. Lee said.

The fashion line includes lounge wear, sweaters, slippers, earrings, hats, outerwear, dresses, pants, plus size and more, at an affordable price point of roughly $30 to $60. The most popular item is her collection of soft, comfortable flannels. Early response to the brand has been beyond Ms. Lee's expectations, with most items selling out on the first day of sales.

"We have been very blessed," Ms. Lee said. "We try and keep items in stock, but items still sell out for us very quickly."

The brand is available exclusively online at www.shopnudiepatootie.com. She has no plans to sell through third-party retailers.

"We'd like to keep it small and niche for now, but who knows what the future holds. We are open to brick and mortar in the future," Ms. Lee said.

Nudie Patootie apparel is manufactured by a variety of third-party wholesalers, hand-selected by Ms. Lee, and distributed by a small team of employees at her Los Angeles warehouse. Ms. Lee said she intends to release a line based 100% on her own designs later this year.

The opening of Nudie Patootie follows Ms. Lee's highly successful cosmetics brand, Laura Lee Los Angeles, which she launched in 2017. In fact, Nudie Patootie was named after the most popular eyeshadow palette in her cosmetics line. She promotes both brands on YouTube and her other popular social media channels. Ms. Lee's Instagram account has more than 1.8 million followers.

Ms. Lee launched her YouTube channel in 2012 and has uploaded more than 1,000 videos since then, creating a cult-like following that makes her one of the most popular beauty influencers in the industry. Even while operating a cosmetics brand and new fashion line, Ms. Lee still takes the time to upload two videos per week to her YouTube beauty channel.

Her strong influence on social media has created a platform that Ms. Lee expects will help her cosmetics and fashion lines grow.

"A lot of YouTubers have tapped into makeup lines and merch and I think many more fashion lines will be upon us in the coming years," Ms. Lee said. "I can't wait to see what the future holds. I am looking forward to supporting my fellow social media friends on their entrepreneurial journeys."

About Nudie Patootie: Nudie Patootie is a curated clothing boutique founded by beauty YouTuber Laura Lee. The online retail store offers trendy, chic, neutral, simple and fun fashion and accessories, including lounge wear, sweaters, slippers, earrings, hats, outerwear, tank tops, pants, plus size and more. Laura Lee launched Nudie Patootie to express her fashion and style, with the goal of inspiring others to join her on her fashion journey. For more information, visit www.shopnudiepatootie.com.

About Laura Lee YouTube: Laura Lee's channel is one of the most popular beauty channels on YouTube, with more than 4.5 million subscribers worldwide and nearly 700 million views. With more than 1,000 videos uploaded since 2012, the channel allows Laura Lee to share her deep-rooted love for all things beautiful, spread love, have fun and giggle a little. Watch Laura Lee here: www.youtube.com/laura88lee.

About Laura Lee Los Angeles: Created solely by Laura Lee in 2017, cosmetics brand Laura Lee Los Angeles is proudly vegan and cruelty-free. Exposed to such a vast amount of makeup for many years, Laura Lee has seen it all—the good, the bad, and everything in between. She has taken her years of knowledge in the field and applied it to her very own brand, in hopes of inspiring everyone with amazing high-quality lovable products, including eyeshadow, eyeshadow palette, liquid lipstick, highlighter, brushes, bundles and more. For more information, visit www.lauraleelosangeles.com.

Instagram: @larlarlee

YouTube: Laura88Lee

Twitter: @Laura88Lee

TikTok: @Laura88Lee

Facebook: Laura Lee YouTube

Snapchat: Laura88Lee

SOURCE Nudie Patootie