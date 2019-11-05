Beautycounter - the leader in clean beauty - endorses the Natural Cosmetics Act

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Counter Brands, LLC. – parent company of Beautycounter, the leader in safer skin care and cleaner cosmetics, today announced it will endorse the Natural Cosmetics Act.

The bill, introduced by Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-New York.), is the first legislation introduced in the U.S. that sets clear guidelines for the use of the word "natural" and "naturally derived" on personal care products. The bill sets a strong standard to protect consumers while holding companies and suppliers accountable for the information displayed on labels.

"Shopping for personal care products should be easy," said Gregg Renfrew, Beautycounter Founder and CEO. "While words like 'natural' can signal a safer product, there are currently no industry standards. For years, Beautycounter has been asking Congress to create clear standards for marketing terms and so we are thrilled to support the Natural Cosmetics Act. This landmark bill sets clear and reasonable standards for companies who want to claim an ingredient or product is natural, while instilling confidence for today's savvy consumer."

Despite rapid growth, the $70 billion beauty industry in the United States is largely unregulated with the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act of 1938 being the most recent major legislation governing the industry. At the same time, the cleaner, safer segment of the beauty marketplace is the fastest growing category, propelled by consumer demand. Public health depends on accurate information and legislation that combats greenwashing is essential for empowering consumers to make safer choices.

"Right now, the FDA doesn't consider it misbranding for companies to label products as 'natural,' even if they contain harmful chemicals like coal tar dyes, formaldehyde, asbestos, and parabens. That's just not right," said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. "We're talking about consumer protection and company accountability here. It's time Congress started paying attention, my bill will set the standard for 'natural' products and do right by American consumers."

Beautycounter is mobilizing its base in support of the bill, including its clients and network of more than 45,000 Independent Consultants across all 50 states. A certified B Corporation, Beautycounter has been active on Capitol Hill since its founding in 2013, and launched the Counteract Coalition in 2017, a group of more than 20 clean, high-performance beauty brands dedicated to advancing a safer cosmetics industry.

