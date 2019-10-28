Beautycounter Appoints Beauty Industry Veteran Gina Boswell To Board Of Directors

Previously, Ms. Boswell was President, Global Brands, of Alberto-Culver and SVP & COO of Avon Products North America, after having held senior leadership positions with other global companies, including Ford Motor Company and Estée Lauder Companies. Ms. Boswell will bring to Beautycounter's Board a deep understanding of the global beauty industry, including strategy, business development, consumer insights, marketing, and general management across multiple channels.

Beautycounter Founder and CEO, Gregg Renfrew, said, "Beautycounter continues to lead the next generation of beauty through our safer products, sustainability, transparency, and community, and I am thrilled to have someone as experienced as Gina join our Board. She will be invaluable to our team as we continue to grow our company for the long term."

Ms. Boswell's Board appointment is effective immediately and she joins current Board members, including John Replogle, Bill Schwartz, Bryan Wolf, Candice Kislack, Parker Hayden, and Margot Fooshee.

Ms. Boswell currently is on the Board of Directors of Wolverine Worldwide and ManpowerGroup.

About Beautycounter:

Beautycounter is the leader in the safer skin care and cleaner cosmetics category. The Santa Monica, CA-based brand drives a national movement for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry, including advocacy to update federal regulations that have stood largely unchanged since 1938. The company's mission is "to get safer products into the hands of everyone." Beautycounter develops and distributes approximately 150 products across skin-care, color cosmetics, advanced anti-aging, kids, baby, and personal-care collections. Beautycounter is a Certified B Corporation. Founded by Gregg Renfrew in 2011, Beautycounter launched in 2013 as a direct-retail brand (direct to consumer through multiple channels) that is now available online at beautycounter.com, in the New York City and Denver boutiques, and a seasonal Nantucket pop-up, through strategic partnerships, and approximately 45,000+ Consultants across North America. For more information, please visit www.beautycounter.com. Visit us on our social channels: Instagram: @beautycounter, Twitter: @beautycounterhq, Facebook: @beautycounterhq, YouTube: @beautycounter.

