Beautycounter Founder And CEO, Gregg Renfrew, To Testify As Expert Witness In Landmark House Cosmetic Reform Hearing

The House Energy and Commerce Committee, Subcommittee on Health will hold the hearing on cosmetic reform today, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. EST, entitled, "Building Consumer Confidence by Empowering FDA to Improve Cosmetic Safety." This is a House subcommittee hearing led by Chairwoman Anna Eshoo and Ranking Member Michael Burgess to examine the important role the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) must play to protect consumers in the area of personal-care product safety.

"Today's hearing marks a monumental day for consumers," said Renfrew. "When I launched Beautycounter, my goal was to get safer products into the hands of everyone. After nearly seven years of advocating for better beauty laws in both Washington, D.C. and state capitols, Beautycounter is proud to share why cosmetic safety reform is so important for today's consumer, the beauty industry, and future generations."

This marks only the second time in the past 40 years that the House has held a hearing focused on personal-care product safety, and it represents bipartisan commitment to undertake cosmetic reform.

"It's been over 80 years since Congress has passed comprehensive legislation that would protect consumers from harmful ingredients in personal-care and beauty products. As the CEO of a manufacturer of products, I believe it's our duty to use the safest ingredients possible. In today's underregulated beauty market, however, doing so is extremely challenging," continued Renfrew. "We applaud the leadership of Chairman Pallone, Ranking Member Walden, and Representative Shimkus in taking steps to allow the FDA to review ingredients for safety before they make their way into beauty products."

"Beautycounter looks forward to partnering with the members of the Energy and Commerce Committee to pass bipartisan legislation. I, on behalf of Beautycounter, our advocates, and our clean beauty movement, commit to mobilizing our community of millions to support this important public health issue," said Renfrew.

Despite rapid growth, the $90 billion beauty industry in the United States is largely unregulated, with the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act of 1938 being the most recent major legislation governing the industry. Beautycounter supports legislation that allows the FDA to screen the ingredients of personal-care products for safety, require greater transparency, and have the ability to recall products that are highly dangerous to consumers.

About Beautycounter:

Beautycounter is the leader in the safer skin-care and cleaner cosmetics category. The Santa Monica, CA-based brand drives a national movement for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry, including advocacy to update federal regulations that have stood largely unchanged since 1938. The company's mission is to get safer products into the hands of everyone. Beautycounter develops and distributes approximately 150 products across skin-care, color cosmetics, advanced anti-aging, kids, baby, and personal-care collections. Beautycounter is a Certified B Corporation. Founded by Gregg Renfrew in 2011, Beautycounter launched in 2013 as a direct-retail brand that is available online at beautycounter.com, in retail boutiques in New York City, Denver, and a seasonal Nantucket pop-up, through strategic partnerships, and through approximately 45,000+ Consultants across North America. Beautycounter has received numerous awards including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Allure's Best of Beauty, Glamour's Beauty Awards, Refinery29's Innovators List, the NewBeauty Awards, WWD's 2019 Best-Performing Beauty Company (small cap), and the CEW's 2019 Indie Brand of the Year. For more information, please visit www.beautycounter.com . Follow along on social channels: Instagram: @ beautycounter ; Twitter: @ beautycounterhq ; Facebook: @ beautycounterhq ; YouTube: @ beautycounter .

