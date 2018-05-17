Beautycounter introduces the latest in SPF: Countersun™

Countersun is Beautycounter's latest in SPF protection. This lightweight, water-resistant (40 minutes for lotion, 80 minutes for mist and stick) mineral sunscreen protects against not only damaging UVA and UVB light, but also protects against blue light – the light emulating from electronic devices such as mobile phones, computers, and TVs. Formulated with non-nano zinc and sustainably sourced antioxidant-rich California Poppy, this physical formulation provides an effective shield from the sun's harmful rays.

Countersun sunscreen uses non-nano zinc oxide. Non-nano zinc oxide are larger particles that have a lower risk of being inhaled and absorbed into the skin. Additionally, Beautycounter does not formulate with Oxybenzone and Octinoxate in their sunscreens – two commonly used ingredients known to contribute to the collapse of coral reefs around the world, making this sunscreen safer for you and our oceans.

Founder and CEO, Gregg Renfrew: "As Beautycounter continues to develop innovative products that raise the bar for industry health and safety standards, we're thrilled to announce the launch of this breakthrough product that touches the skin, our largest organ, every day. Everything we do is supporting our mission of getting safer products into the hands of everyone – with the launch of Countersun we're taking it a step further to not only protect our health, but our coral reefs as well."

Recently, the State of Hawaii took monumental steps to ban the use of Oxybenzone and Octinoxate in sunscreens sold in their state. Says Renfrew: "We are thrilled that Hawaii took steps to protect its fragile ecosystem and the health of Hawaiian families. Beautycounter is proud to offer a sunscreen formulated without known, potentially harmful ingredients and encourages others to do so. We applaud Senator Gabbard and the Hawaiian legislature for their leadership."

The Countersun SPF collection includes: Mineral Sunscreen Mist ( $20 - $36), Mineral Sunscreen Lotion ($36), and a Mineral Sunscreen Stick ($20), the entire collection has an SPF 30. For the Mist, Beautycounter chose a non-aerosol, bag-on valve actuator system. It delivers the convenience and even application of an aerosol, but is air-powered. The bag-on valve means no potentially harmful propellant chemicals are sprayed into the atmosphere or onto skin. The products can be purchased through Beautycounter.com or through Beautycounter's network of Independent Consultants.

Beautycounter is the leader in the safer skin care and cleaner cosmetics category. The Santa Monica, CA-based brand drives a national movement for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry, including advocacy to update federal regulations that have stood largely unchanged since 1938. The company's mission is "to get safer products into the hands of everyone." Beautycounter develops and distributes nearly 130 products across skin care, color cosmetics, advanced anti-aging, kids, baby and personal care collections. Beautycounter is a Certified B Corporation. Founded by Gregg Renfrew in 2011, Beautycounter launched in 2013 as a direct-retail brand (direct to consumer through multiple channels) that is now available through 30,000+ consultants across North America, online at Beautycounter.com, and through strategic partnerships. For more information, please visit www.beautycounter.com.

