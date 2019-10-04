beautyexpo'19 Malaysia International Beauty is Now Here, Focusing on International Products, Trends and Innovations in the World of Beauty

beauty expo'19 boasts several international companies and pavilions from Mainland China, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa and Singapore. The expo expects to draw nearly 16,000 visitors over the four days for business, networking and a world class knowledge programme. In addition, the Asia Pacific Hairdresser and Cosmetology Association (APHCA) will once again join forces with UBM Informa Markets to introduce the International Mastery Award for beauty professionals.

To provide a seamless experience for trade buyers, the expo features 6 dedicated zones including Beauty Salon, Hair Salon, Make-up & Education, Nail Salon, OEM/ODM, and one of the new main highlights which is Halal Beauty. The specialised categories provide an even more efficient process for searching potential business opportunities and provides buyers with a more focused approach in sourcing new beauty products. In line with its mission to become a knowledge hub, beautyexpo'19 is more than just a trade show.

The four (4) highly charged days are packed with demonstrations and workshops designed to facilitate discussion between leading experts and industry professionals. The cutting-edge seminar programme provides thought provoking sessions on industry insights and addresses the topical trends in the market. In addition, a unique business matching platform offers a highly efficient and personalised platform for exhibitors and visitors to meet and make the right connections. Other attractive show highlights include a hair workshop conducted by the master stylist in cut, Hidero Nakagami. Hidero is conducting the workshop to boost layering and form controlling skills to fulfill the ever-moving industry demand.

Just next year, CP Saw the Director of Beauty Portfolio of Beauty ASEAN, Informa Markets announced the "On Hair Show & Exhibition" will be coming to beautyexpo. The show is being presented by Cosmoprof this year in Torino, Italy in November. On Hair Show & Exhibition features the creativity, talent and professionalism of the most famous international hair stylists and an exhibition area dedicated to leading companies.

In conjunction with beautyexpo'19, BARBERLOKAL the third edition, the most prominent and anticipated barber competition in the industry – which the best winner will hold the title of "Barber of the Year", will be held as well. One of the oldest and biggest producers of hair clippers and trimmers in America, ANDIS and Asia Pacific Hairdressers & Cosmetologist Association (APHCA) Malaysia are joining as co-organiser.

The beautyexpo19' will be held this weekend from 4-7 October 2019 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center, Malaysia. While the expo is a trade exhibition for beauty professionals, public visitors are welcomed to visit Saturday and Sunday.



For more information, visit https://www.beautyexpo.com.my



Note to Editor:

About the Organiser

beautyexpo 2019 is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

For media enquiries, please contact Shyan Tan at shyan.tan@ubm.com

SOURCE Informa Markets

Related Links

https://informa.com

