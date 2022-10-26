Beautyforever Happy Halloween Big Sale: Win an iPhone 14 for Free

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trick or Treat! Are you ready for your Halloween costume? On a colorful Halloween night, a unique look can help you get more attention, and make you more engaged. In addition to the indispensable jack-o-lantern props, there is another tool that could help you: a realistic wig.

Beautyforever

Using a bed sheet as a prop and cutting out two eyes on it is not scary enough or realistic enough. A top of white hair is necessary to achieve a terrifying effect. Imagine walking down the road with scary makeup, a realistic wig draped in front of your face, you must be able to scare a lot of people successfully.

If you want to get a good quality human hair wig but don't know how to choose, you are welcome to visit our website Beautyforever and attend our Happy Halloween Party. There are various hairstyles for you to choose from. From 10.28 to 11.01, Beautyforever will have a great Halloween sale, nine free pumpkin blind boxes will give you a chance to win an iPhone 14, limited-time cashback, flash sale, product recommendations, and other activities.

Happy Halloween Big Sale Details:

Release Time:10.28-11.01

https://www.beautyforever.com/halloween

Wigs Discount:

$8 Off Over $99

$15 Off Over $199

$25 Off Over $329

Coupon code: HA

Up to 40% Off For the best human hair lace wigs.

Up to 20% Off for human hair bundles with closure.



Halloween Pumpkin Blind Box:

Gifts include iPhone 14, free orders, $200 coupons, $100 coupons, fashion bags, trendy lipsticks, perfumes, cosmetic bags, hair straighteners, hair bands, eyelashes, etc.



Each customer has one free chance to open the blind box every day. Click to share to get an additional chance. After unfolding the blind box, you can click on " My Blind Box " to display your prizes.



Cashback

Every day there is a lucky customer, randomly selected from the payment order from 9:00 to 10:00 in the morning, will get the unique cashback. The maximum cashback is $50 , and it will be credited 30 days after signing for the goods.



Flash Sale

Every day Beautyforever will launch 16 flash sale products. All the products are virgin human hair wigs originally priced at hundreds of dollars, and now are available for a limited time at low prices.

Beautyforever

Customer Service

[email protected]

"This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com."

SOURCE Beautyforever