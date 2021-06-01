Beautyrest® Debuts Sustainable Harmony Lux™ Hybrid Including Fabric Made with Recovered Plastic Water Bottles

ATLANTA, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautyrest, a leader in premium sleep technology, today announced its new Harmony Lux Hybrid mattress, the third iteration in its sustainable Harmony collection that utilizes luxury fabric made with recovered ocean plastics. To celebrate the launch, Beautyrest is creating a best for both worlds aquatic experience made possible with the luxury and sustainability of the Harmony collection. Beginning on June 8 for World Ocean Day, guests will have the opportunity to book an exclusive, one-night-only overnight experience at Long Island Aquarium to test out the Harmony Lux Hybrid while immersed in the marine life that the mattress helps support.

Beautyrest Harmony Lux Hybrid

"We're proud to provide another option to help people find their best fit for a good night's sleep that provides both luxury and sustainability," said Jessica Goldberg, senior brand manager for Beautyrest. "This overnight experience provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy all that the Harmony Lux Hybrid has to offer in a once-in-a-lifetime environment."

Only Beautyrest's Harmony Lux Hybrid mattress, available now at Beautyrest.com, combines proprietary hybrid construction with safe, sustainable fabrics to deliver truly restorative and sustainable sleep. Top features include:

Exclusive ContourFit® Design features layers of memory and HD foams directly under the top panel, allowing the body to get closer to the pressure relieving foams to enable contouring, adaptive comfort.

Precision Support System™, powered by Beautyrest's patented T2 Pocketed Coil® Technology delivers, up to 18% more support* in the center of the mattress where your body needs it most.

* Results on Empress™ Series Medium; other results vary by model

The Harmony Lux Hybrid provides all this luxurious comfort while helping protect the world's oceans. Each mattress is wrapped in SEAQUAL™ fabric that recovers 50 plastic bottles from the ocean per queen mattress.

On World Ocean Day, June 8, 2021, a limited number of bookings will be made available for the one-night-only experience hosted at Long Island Aquarium on August 19 through August 20, 2021. Guests will enjoy:

An overnight stay at the aquarium on a Harmony Lux Hybrid mattress

A private penguin meet-and-greet

A private shark dive (medical waiver will be needed)

A private, guided aquarium tour

A champagne dinner while taking in the marine life

A seaweed wrap pedicure station

Breakfast on the water

A private, guided kayaking tour of Peconic River

Visit the link here to reserve first-come-first-served tickets for you and a guest. Only one booking will be available.

Beautyrest launched its Harmony collection in partnership with SEAQUAL™ last year to help promote cleaner oceans. Since then, it's become the top-selling line (by unit count) within the Beautyrest portfolio, converting more than 3.8 million plastic bottles from the ocean into luxury fabric in 2020 alone. The brand expects to recover and use over 23 million more bottles from the ocean across the collection in 2021.

For more information on the Harmony Lux Hybrid, visit Beautyrest.com.

About Beautyrest

The ultimate in first-class sleep luxury, Beautyrest has been a leader in sleep innovation for more than 90 years. From its sustainable Harmony™ collection to the indulgent Beautyrest Black® collection, every Beautyrest® bed is engineered for an invigorating night's sleep to help you make the most out of each day. In addition to its consumer collections, Beautyrest is also a leading provider of beds for the hospitality industry. Beautyrest is proudly part of the Serta Simmons Bedding family of brands. For more information, visit Beautyrest.com.

About Long Island Aquarium

This privately-owned aquarium provides an interactive and exciting educational experience by capturing the visitors' imaginations and emphasizing the importance of marine life and environmental preservation. Featuring one of the largest all-living coral reef displays in the country, a 120,000-gallon shark tank, year-round sea lion shows, numerous touch tanks, butterflies from all over the world, and more than 100 exhibits and interactive experiences, including Shark Dive, Penguin Encounter, Snorkel Adventure and more! Located in Riverhead, on the east end of Long Island at the gateway to the famed Hamptons on the South Fork and the farms, breweries and vineyards on the North Fork. Guests are encouraged to learn about what lives within the local waters, with exhibits showcasing local flora and fauna, as well as exotic, tropical displays.

Named a Top 10 Aquarium for Children by Parents Magazine, the Long Island Aquarium is open daily year-round (Closed Christmas & Thanksgiving Days). For more information, please visit www.LongIslandAquarium.com.

