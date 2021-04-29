Beautyrest® Hospitality Elevates the Guest Sleep Experience to New Heights

"We are very excited about the launch of our new Beautyrest™ line and the revolutionary innovation it represents," said Steve Tipton, vice president of hospitality, Serta Simmons Bedding. "As hotels begin to welcome hotel guests back in greater numbers, adding the innovative HeiQ V-Block antimicrobial finish to the new line allows guests to rest easier and further enhances hotels' new cleaning protocols. What hasn't changed is our commitment to innovation as well as all the comfort and performance attributes that remain synonymous with the Beautyrest and Simmons brands."

"We are very excited about our new Beautyrest™ line and the revolutionary innovation it represents," Steve Tipton.

The new hospitality lineup also includes the reintroduction of Simmons branded products as an affordable sleep solution designed specifically to meet the needs of hostels, economy brands and extra sleeper accommodations such as roll-aways and Murphy beds.

For complete portfolio details, visit www.beautyresthospitality/products or contact your local Beautyrest Hospitality sales representative.

About Beautyrest Hospitality

Providing distinctive, comfortable bedding solutions to the hospitality industry is what Beautyrest Hospitality Bedding does best. Our long-standing commitment to innovation is reflected in both the comfort and performance of the Beautyrest® Hospitality product line. We help customers fulfill their promise to deliver an exceptional and comfortable night's sleep to guests – night after night, stay after stay. Visit www.beautyresthospitality.com to learn more.

SOURCE Serta Simmons Bedding - Hospitality

Related Links

https://sertahospitality.com/

