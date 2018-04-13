BEAUTYREST PRESENTS: MAX RICHTER'S SLEEP New York City debut

After a successful North American debut of the live performance of his 8-hour masterpiece SLEEP, Max Richter brings the "intoxicating" (NPR) performance to New York City for the first time, for two nights of performances on May 4 & 5 at Spring Studios (50 Varick Street, New York, NY 10013). Doors will open at 9:00pm, the concert will begin at 10:30pm. Tickets are being announced on the artist's socials.

This live presentation of SLEEP is made possible by premiere sponsor Beautyrest® and secondary sponsor Philips. Beautyrest mattresses will replace traditional concert seating so attendees can immerse themselves into the eight-hour overnight SLEEP experience.

The landmark work SLEEP was released on Deutsche Grammophon in 2015 to great critical acclaim. The eight-hour long piece is intended to send the listener to sleep; "the music is at times so soft and trance-inducing that you can't help but slip into a relaxed state," commented the Wall Street Journal. Scored for piano, strings, electronics and vocals, it's Richter's "personal lullaby for a frenetic world," he explains, and "a manifesto for a slower pace of existence."

After being performed in Austin at SXSW, Auckland, Berlin, London, Sydney, Madrid, Zürich, Paris and Amsterdam, SLEEP will finally bring the experience to New York City for two nights. Universal Music Group and Brands (UMGB), the brand activation unit of Universal Music Group, brought together top-tier brands to elevate this traditional concert experience.

"One of the most pervasive misconceptions of sleep is that it's simply our bodies 'turning off,'" said Warren Kornblum, interim Chief Marketing Officer, Serta Simmons Bedding. "Together with Max Richter, Beautyrest is celebrating sleep as an active state, when we restore and repair our bodies overnight in order to reach our full potential tomorrow. At Beautyrest we are dedicated to continued innovation and have been researching sleep and developing unparalleled mattress technology for close to 150 years. And we know that only when we achieve optimal sleep can we be our best awake selves."

Following the event, Beautyrest and Universal Music Group will be donating the mattresses and bed accessories to people, organizations and communities in need.

Additional experiential enhancements will come courtesy of Philips, a global leader in health technology with nearly 40 years of deep clinical expertise in sleep. "We're particularly interested in what Max has achieved with SLEEP because it aligns with our latest sleep innovations," says Dr. David White, Chief Scientific Officer at Philips. "Sound and tone interventions during the deepest stage of sleep (called slow-wave sleep) have been shown to enhance slow wave activity, leading to better quality sleep and improved daytime alertness. We're making strides in this area of research to continue the advancement of our sleep solutions."

Max Richter stands as one of the most influential figures on the contemporary music scene, producing ground-breaking work as a recording artist, composer, pianist, and collaborator. He is best known for his genre-defining solo albums including The Blue Notebooks, Memoryhouse, Songs From Before, Infra, Three Worlds: Music from Woolf Works and the eight-hour epic SLEEP. His 2012 record Recomposed By Max Richter: Vivaldi, The Four Seasons topped the Classical charts in 22 countries.

Richter has written widely for ballet, opera, and film, his recent projects including Three Worlds: Music from Woolf Works for The Royal Ballet, Hostiles, directed by Scott Cooper, Miss Sloane, directed by John Madden, Black Mirror's 'Nosedive' directed by Joe Wright and Taboo for Tom Hardy, which earned him an Emmy nomination. His music is also featured in Damon Lindelof's cult HBO series The Leftovers, Martin Scorsese's Shutter Island, Ari Folman's Waltz With Bashir and as the opening and end theme in Denis Villeneuve's Oscar-winning film Arrival.

On March 16, 2018, SLEEP was made available in its entirety for the first time on digital streaming partners.

About Verve Label Group / Deutsche Grammophon

SLEEP is released by the legendary classical label Deutsche Grammophon, which is distributed by Verve Label Group in the United States. The Verve Label Group (VLG), a division of Universal Music Group based in New York City, is home to many of the most acclaimed artists in Jazz and Classical music, while also strongly focused on championing emerging talent across all genres.

One of the most prestigious names in global classical music since its foundation in 1898, Deutsche Grammophon has always stood for the highest standards of artistry and sound quality. Home to the greatest artists of all time, the famous yellow label is a beacon to which music lovers all over the world look for outstanding recordings and interpretations.

About Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC ("SSB") is the largest distributor and manufacturer of mattresses in the United States. The Atlanta-based company owns and manages two of the largest bedding brands in the mattress industry, Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, and Beautyrest®. The two brands are distributed through national, hospitality, and regional and independent channels throughout North America. SSB also owns Tomorrow™, a direct-to-consumer mattress brand. SSB operates 32 manufacturing plants in the United States, six in Canada and one in Puerto Rico. For more information about SSB and its brands, visit www.sertasimmons.com.

About SPRING:

Spring is where culture, creativity and ideas come together to transform brands. It is an innovative and collaborative marketing ecosystem comprised of a creative agency, a production and events group, and Spring Place, a collaborative workspace and business club. Spring has deep roots in the fashion and luxury sectors and decades of experience working with brands in fashion, beauty, entertainment, music, art and technology. The global Spring community has headquarters in London, New York and Milan, with future openings set to include Los Angeles and Paris.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2017 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 74,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About the American Contemporary Music Ensemble (ACME)

The American Contemporary Music Ensemble (ACME), led by Artistic Director Clarice Jensen, was honored by ASCAP during its 10th anniversary season in 2015 for the "virtuosity, passion, and commitment with which it performs and champions American composers." The New York Times describes ACME's performances as "vital," "brilliant," and "electrifying." ACME's recordings appear on the Sono Luminus, Deutsche Grammophon, New World, Butterscotch, and New Amsterdam labels. ACME's dedication to new music extends across genres and has earned them a reputation among both classical and rock crowds. The group's many collaborators have included Jóhann Jóhannsson, actress Barbara Sukowa, filmmaker Jim Jarmusch, Blonde Redhead, Grizzly Bear, Low, Matmos, Jeff Mangum, A Winged Victory for the Sullen, Roomful of Teeth, Lionheart, and Theo Bleckmann. ACME has performed at leading venues including Carnegie Hall, BAM, (Le) Poisson Rouge, Miller Theatre, The Met Museum, Constellation Chicago, Stanford Live, UCLA, Peak Performances, Melbourne Recital Hall, Big Ears, Sydney Opera House, the Sacrum Profanum Festival in Poland, and All Tomorrow's Parties in the UK, among many others. www.acmemusic.org

