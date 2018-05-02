Beautyrest Urges Consumers to Be More Awake

The new multi-media campaign, which includes national TV spots, social and digital content, showcases how people have become accustomed to accepting insufficient sleep. Through visceral elements and bold imagery, the new campaign underscores the value of a premium mattress in making you more present, focused and energized the next day. Building excellent mattresses is something Beautyrest has been perfecting for close to 150 years through its research, continued innovation and development of unparalleled mattress technologies.

"The Be More Awake campaign reminds consumers that in order to reach their full personal potential, they need a mattress with advanced technology, and one that fits their individual needs," said Warren Kornblum, chief marketing officer at Serta Simmons Bedding. "The Beautyrest brand, along with our retail partners, is uniquely positioned to guide consumers through the purchase journey to find their own best mattress. We don't believe that one mattress design fits all people. Ultimate restorative sleep can only be achieved by sleeping on the perfect mattress for you and that is likely not the same one that's perfect for me. It's time to talk about the elements that make up an exceptional sleep experience rather than one-size-fits-all."

To further emphasize the impact an optimal sleep experience can have on one's waking success, the brand has engaged in a partnership with renowned composer Max Richter. Beautyrest is bringing Max Richter's SLEEP, an eight-hour lullaby that explores the restorative journey our bodies experience at night, to North America. The immersive, overnight concert experience developed in tandem with a neuroscientist premiered in the U.S. in Austin, TX in March, and now makes its way to New York City, May 4th and 5th. Attendees in both cities experience this one of-a-kind concert on Beautyrest mattresses, not concert seats, embarking on this unique musical journey from the comfort of a superb mattress.

"The opportunity to partner with Max Richter is a perfect fit for the Beautyrest brand," said Kornblum. "We both recognize that sleep is an active state where restorative forces are at work overnight preparing us to be our best selves the next day, and what better way to communicate our unrivaled mattress technology than by allowing people to experience it first-hand…for eight hours."

In addition to the break-through Be More Awake campaign and Max Richter SLEEP partnership, Beautyrest will continue to elevate the sleep conversation through its continued partnership with Dr. Rebecca Robbins, a sleep researcher at NYU, whose career is centered around generating awareness about the importance of sleep and its impact on the next day. "My personal career mission is to promote awareness about the link between our sleep and waking success – in all aspects of life," said Dr. Robbins. "Studies show that optimal sleep has a plethora of benefits, including increased productivity and resilience during the day, an ability to retain more information and much more, which is why the story Beautyrest is telling about being more awake is so important."

Beautyrest is also committed to supporting charitable organizations, because the brand believes quality sleep should be accessible to everyone. Along with partner Universal Music Group, Beautyrest will be donating upwards of 300 mattresses after all three shows to people in need. In New York City, the mattresses will be donated to the Pajama Program to support families and children in the five boroughs. In Austin, the mattresses were donated to both SAFE Austin and the Austin Disaster Relief Network.

For more information about Beautyrest, visit www.beautyrest.com. If interested in purchasing tickets to Beautyrest Presents: Max Richter's SLEEP in New York City visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beautyrest-presents-sleep-by-max-richter-at-spring-tickets-45081204095.

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC ("SSB") is the largest distributor and manufacturer of mattresses in the United States. The Atlanta-based company owns and manages two of the largest bedding brands in the mattress industry, Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, and Beautyrest®. The two brands are distributed through national, hospitality, and regional and independent channels throughout North America. SSB also owns Tomorrow™, a direct-to-consumer mattress brand. SSB operates 32 manufacturing plants in the United States, six in Canada and one in Puerto Rico.

