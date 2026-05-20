BEAUTY'S MOST ANTICIPATED COMEBACK: INTRODUCING MARC JACOBS BEAUTY

Few designers have shaped popular culture quite like Marc Jacobs. From the seismic impact of his 1993 "Grunge Collection" for Perry Ellis to decades of collections infused with the vibrant pulse of downtown New York energy and subculture, Marc has consistently championed individuality over convention — advocating for personal style over trends and authenticity above all else. With the return of Marc Jacobs Beauty, that same spirit finds a new canvas, injecting a jolt of fearless creativity and color back into the beauty world.

"I think about beauty the way I think about fashion: it's an area for creativity and self-expression," said Marc Jacobs. "Marc Jacobs Beauty represents joy, and is a celebration of how we can use makeup to express ourselves through color, texture, and shape."

The collection is built on a single idea Marc Jacobs Beauty calls "Joyride Sensoriality": makeup should feel as good as it looks. Consumers will be delighted by unexpected textures, tactile finishes, and formulas designed to be played with. Offering a rebellious counterpoint to clean minimalism and the pared-back aesthetic, Marc Jacobs Beauty challenges the conventions of traditional luxury with irreverent color, statement textures, and collectible design. Supplying the tools, not the rules, the collection presents a new vision of beauty — experimental, inclusive, and unmistakably Marc Jacobs.

Jean Holtzmann, Coty Chief Brands Officer Prestige, says "Marc Jacobs Beauty has been years in the making, and we could not be more proud to bring it to life. This launch is a joyful, maximalist celebration of color and creativity. It is exactly the kind of bold innovation that defines Coty Prestige, and we believe it will be one of the defining launches of 2026."

"Marc Jacobs Beauty is one of the most anticipated relaunches in prestige beauty, and Sephora is proud to partner in bringing it back to consumers around the world," said Priya Venkatesh, Global Chief Merchandising Officer at Sephora. "At the intersection of fashion, creativity, and pop culture, the brand is uniquely positioned to resonate with Sephora's deeply engaged beauty community across both loyal fans and a new generation of beauty consumers. Originally born at Sephora, Marc Jacobs Beauty created some of the industry's most iconic products, and we anticipate this new era will inspire that same level of obsession and fandom. Together with Coty, we look forward to reigniting excitement for Marc Jacobs Beauty, driving discovery at scale, and supporting the brand's next chapter of long-term global growth."

Marc Jacobs Beauty launches with a curated edit of color cosmetics spanning eyes, complexion, and lips, from the Drawn This Way Longwear Eyeliner and Born Star Eyeshadow to the Heart On Lipstick, Joystick Blush Stick, Flashes Mascara, Legally Bronze Bronzer, and Money Shot Highlighter Gel. Each formula is high-impact, with long-wearing performance, and built to be layered, blended, and worn from morning into night.

The custom packaging, designed by Marc himself, features the brand's signature charm motifs: a daisy for complexion, a star for eyes, and a heart for lips. Rendered in exaggerated metallic and soft-touch silhouettes, the packaging transforms everyday beauty essentials into playful, collectible objects designed to celebrate individuality in every hue. The collection is priced from $26 to $42 in the U.S.

Marc Jacobs Beauty launches May 28, 2026 on MarcJacobs.com and May 31 on the Sephora App Preview, followed by its June 1, 2026 launch on Sephora.com.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in over 120 countries and territories.

About Marc Jacobs Beauty

Marc Jacobs Beauty marks the next chapter in Marc Jacobs' vision of fearless self-expression through beauty — celebrating individuality, creativity, and the joy of transformation through color, texture, and design.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 50,000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3 200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of more than 300 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty. Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

SOURCE Marc Jacobs Beauty