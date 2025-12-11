BEAUTYSPACE celebrates landmark year of growth with launch of flagship website

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BEAUTYSPACE, the leading beauty distribution and shop-in-shop retailer announces a year of significant growth, marked by new retail partnerships, expanded distribution, and the debut of its e-commerce platform.

The site, mybeautyspace.com, brings more than 90 curated brands together on a dynamic hub built for direct brand-to-consumer storytelling. With over fifteen years of expertise in building niche to national strategies for retailers such as Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, Dillard's, Macy's and Walmart, BEAUTYSPACE has stepped into the spotlight with their own direct-to-consumer site.

With brands including 111SKIN, Aesop, Dr. Barbara Sturm, JVN Hair, and Oribe, the site provides a wide range of options that cater to every customer, whether they're restocking their favorites or discovering something new.

Another highlight of this exceptional year includes BEAUTYSPACE's instrumental role behind the launch of Old Navy Beauty, a partnership with the beloved American retailer. The curated beauty collection includes brands such as ELF, Touchland, Neutrogena, Tony Moly and Monday, bringing an affordable assortment to over 150 stores nationwide.

"We identified a gap in the market for brands to meet consumers, even when they're not in a traditional beauty environment. By connecting beauty brands to lifestyle retailers, we're creating a seamless, efficient, and integrated shopping experience".

Noah Rosenblatt, President, BEAUTYSPACE

As a service provider to leading national retailers, BEAUTYSPACE oversees everything from operations and logistics, visual merchandising, product curation and dedicated in-store education to guide consumers through their purchase journey. These partnerships continue to underscore the commitment to delivering quality skincare, haircare, bodycare, fragrance and makeup to a broad and diverse consumer base.

Following the acquisition of BEAUTYSPACE by The PCA Companies in 2024, the retail innovator has been able to expand its own brand portfolio and now represents more than 125 beauty brands. Each one selected for its consumer resonance, accessibility and efficacy.

With the added operational power of The PCA Companies, BEAUTYSPACE is at the forefront of modern beauty curation, driven by the ability to anticipate and cultivate trends and distribute and deliver products to the consumer with over 900 points of BEAUTYSPACE branded distribution.

"The groundwork we're laying today is only the beginning of our ongoing evolution and dedication to serving today's consumer with curated beauty options. With projects already underway, 2026 will be a breakthrough year for BEAUTYSPACE" added Rosenblatt.

BEAUTYSPACE is redefining the future of beauty retail and distribution. From high-performance skincare and makeup-artist favorites to indulgent bath, body, and home fragrance products, the company brings together both the classic and the cutting-edge in one compelling curation. The company's vision is to connect the world's best retailers and iconic brands to consumers, meeting them where and how they want to shop.

