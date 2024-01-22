BeautyStat Unveils Breakthrough: Peptide Wrinkle Relaxing Moisturizer

This is the 8th product in BeautyStat's portfolio, helmed by the core Universal C Skin Refiner, a PR and social sensation. This peptide breakthrough offers a solution which relaxes wrinkles and fine lines, without invasive procedures. The result is an immediately visible reduction in lines and wrinkles and improved elasticity - 80% said they were happier with their skin now than 5 years ago, after using the peptide moisturizer.

"I believe in advancing gold standard ingredients to unlock their full potential for uncompromising benefits, said Ron Robinson, BeautyStat founder. From pioneering pure and stable Vitamin C formulations to now optimizing the power of Peptides, my approach is about architecting immediate skin-tightening and unparalleled reduction in lines and wrinkles. I'm committed to crafting skincare that exceeds expectations, ensuring consumers experience the transformative results firsthand."

Peptides are amino acids that make up proteins critical for making skin function at its best. Not all peptide products are created equal. With mastery in chemist-created technology, BeautyStat's new formula has combined two new neuropeptides that together instantly tighten skin and reduce the look of lines and wrinkles unlike any other product on the market.

Independent Clinical Testing Results:

90% reported dramatic reduction in appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.*

90% reported dramatic improvement in skin elasticity.*

100% reported skin was more hydrated after just 24 hours.*

85% felt their skin looked immediately tighter, lifted and smooth.**

In addition to these tests, BeautyStat confirmed:

23% increase in firmness showed by the cutometer.*

26% improvement in depth of wrinkles, showed by Visioscan

*Independent Clinical Testing Results of 31 people who used the product for 30 days.*

**Consumer perception results of 31 people who used the product for 30 days.

Robinson harnesses the transformative power of peptides to relax the pressure from aging for Gen X consumers, with a new creative campaign that challenges the anti-aging narrative of beauty. Honoring the "Beauty of Now" for Gen X consumers, the creative is an ode to the strength of where she is now in her life, as well as the strong benefits of the new peptide cream.

Penny Coy, Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty said "We're delighted to welcome BeautyStat's latest innovation to our growing skincare assortment and build upon our shared mission in providing guests of all ages efficacious solutions to reach their skincare goals," says Penny Coy, vice president merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "As the nation's largest beauty retailer, we're proud to be a destination where all guests can see themselves reflected in the products we offer and their needs met at every stage of their beauty journey. The new Peptide Wrinkle Relaxing Moisturizer is a product we know they will love, as it celebrates the beauty of aging, instead of masking it. We're excited to be the exclusive partner to bring this product to our passionate beauty community and look forward to welcoming guests to experience the Wrinkle Relaxing Moisturizer in our stores and ulta.com."

Launching exclusively on ULTA.com and Beautystat.com on January 22nd and across the U.S. in ULTA Beauty stores on February 4th.

About BeautyStat:

BeautyStat goes beyond dermatologist-approved -- and straight to chemist-created skincare technology, from the ingredient authority in beauty. Through our mastery of chemistry, we unlock the potential inside gold-standard ingredients to architect your skin's health, with an efficacious, care-based approach to skin. Because you deserve to honor your skin's aging process. Great skin starts with the right chemistry. BeautyStat embodies clean chemistry values: fragrance-free, cruelty-free, phthalate/sulfate/paraben/mineral oil-free and satisfies Conscious Beauty Clean Ingredients standards at ULTA Beauty.

