Beaux-Arts Group Announces Its New, State-Of-The-Art Office In Orlando's Suntrust Center

ORLANDO, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaux-Arts Group has been in the business of transforming spaces into functional, inspiring workplaces for more than 30 years – and will now transform the fifth floor of the Park Building in Orlando. As the exclusive Knoll furniture dealer in Central and West Florida, Beaux-Arts is opening a new office at the SunTrust Center to better serve their clients. The result will be a 9,000+ square foot, immersive, state-of-the-art living showroom designed in conjunction with ASD|SKY, a national award-winning architecture and design firm.

"We've been working with major clients in the Orlando market for more than 25 years, some of which we complete hundreds of projects per year" says Bill Everett, Architect and Principal at Beaux-Arts Group.

Since moving into the Orlando area in early 2013, Beaux-Arts Group immediately began to expand its portfolio of clients. The company also has offices in Fort Myers and headquarters in Tampa.

"It was time. We've had explosive growth over the last several years in Orlando since we've been here. It was time to further expand the business and create a permanent home for us, so we've got a great space with a great company," says Anne Adams Everett, Principal at Beaux-Arts Group.

The new office will be a living example of the Beaux-Arts philosophy that we don't just sell furniture, we understand space. "It will be the intersection where interior architecture and furniture are integrated into a collaborative, inviting, high-energy space," says Mr. Everett.

While the space may seem "new," there are more than three decades of history closing the circle between the building and Beaux-Arts as a company. Designed by SOM (Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP), one of the largest architecture firms in the world, the SunTrust Tower was initially furnished with Knoll furniture – represented by Anne Adams Everett as the local Knoll Sales Representative in the 1980s. It was the single largest Knoll installation in the world – and much of the furniture is still used in the building today. The SunTrust Tower is the tallest office building in Orlando.

Slated to open in late 2019, the space offers unique architectural features. Set back from South Orange Avenue, the grounds feature a green space with outdoor seating, restaurants, and leisure areas.

About Beaux-Arts Group:

For more than 30 years, Beaux-Arts Group has incorporated design, research, superior products, and innovative thinking to create distinctive high-performance workplaces to address the dynamic needs of their clients.

Because Beaux-Arts Group was created by architects, they understand the relationship between integrated design and furniture solutions. Their specialized department personnel are trained to offer in-depth services that exceed industry standards. As the exclusive Knoll dealer on Florida's West Coast and Central Florida, only Beaux-Arts Group can offer the most superior products on the market including furnishings, textiles, accessories and architectural products.

For more information, visit www.beauxartsgroup.com

Contact: Miné Salkin | BrandMinded™ Digital Marketing

Phone: (813)734-7033 x 2010

Email: mine@brandminded.com

SOURCE Beaux-Arts Group

Related Links

http://www.beauxartsgroup.com

