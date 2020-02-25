Beaver Paper Launches New Line of Multi-Purpose Sublimation Papers

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaver Paper, a member of the Koehler Paper Group, is proud to announce the launch of TexPrint®MP, a new line of multi-purpose, hybrid sublimation transfer paper.

Engineered for the highest-speed, multi-head printers, TexPrint®MP has the range to deliver results that professional photog­raphers insist on. Offered in 95gsm and 125gsm, MP's balance of instant drying, excellent dimensional stability and superb definition provides the stable platform needed for sublimation printing success.



TexPrint®MP's hybrid coating formulation combines the efficiency of a cellulose receptor coating with the accuracy, definition and instant drying common to clay surface coatings.



"The demand from many of our partners and customers to create an economical, multi-purpose paper has been significant, and we are excited to expand our TexPrint portfolio to meet those needs," said Donald P. Burke, CFO of Beaver Paper. "We have high expectations for our new multi-purpose paper line."



Beaver Paper is committed to driving broad-scale innovation across the dye-sublimation and digital print industry with their unmatched portfolio of sublimation media.

TexPrint®MP Features:

High color output: MP's unique blend of coating properties gives you more color from less ink, than any competing "clay-coated" sublimation print-sheet.

Instant-dry coating: MP's clay coating component provides smudge-free printing, even on the highest-speed printers.

Less residual ink: Post printing, MP leaves the least residual ink in the print-page, ensuring the most color applied to your sports and athletic wear.

Energy efficiency: TexPrint®MP allows heat to migrate through the print-sheet quicker, reducing calendar dwell times and providing higher transfer speed, while deposing the richest and deepest colors.

For more information and for complimentary samples of the new TexPrint®MP, contact us at info@beaverpaper.com.

About Beaver Paper

Beaver Paper, a member of the Koehler Paper Group, is a globally recognized producer of TexPrint® sublimation paper, ProTex™ tissue and TexStyles® graphic fabrics for the dye sublimation and digital print industry. With 40 years of experience, Beaver Paper offers the most comprehensive portfolio of sublimation media. Our products can be found in 51 countries worldwide and are carried by distributors as well as direct sales out of the Atlanta, Ga. headquarters or its sales and distribution facilities in Los Angeles, Calif., Willstätt, Germany and Zaandam, NL. Our worldwide distribution partners possess the knowledge and expertise to ensure superior results. Beaver Paper customers have our commitment to providing exceptional, quality products every time. For more information, visit www.beaverpaper.com or call 770-935-5080.

CONTACT:

Diane Storey D. 770.935.5088 Marketing Manager M. 770.605.9705 2420 Tech Center Parkway dstorey@beaverpaper.com Building 140 www.beaverpaper.com Lawrenceville, Georgia 30043



SOURCE Beaver Paper

