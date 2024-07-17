Beaver Street Fisheries Partners with iFoodDS on Seafood Traceability Initiative

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and SEATTLE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Beaver Street Fisheries and iFoodDS announced a proof-of-concept project to connect the seafood supply chain from producers to distributors to food service and grocery retail customers. The iFoodDS Trace Exchange™ with IBM Food Trust™ platform enables this connectivity, allowing Beaver Street Fisheries and its supplier network to capture, store, and share data required by the Food Safety Modernization Act Food Traceability Rule (FSMA 204), resulting in greater supply chain transparency and a safer food supply

"As a leading importer, exporter, manufacturer, and distributor of quality seafood from the US and around the world, Beaver Street Fisheries is unwavering in our commitment to delivering safe, traceable products to our customers," said Scott Lane, Chief Information Officer at Beaver Street Fisheries. By partnering with iFoodDS, we are exploring solutions with our FSMA 204 Compliance Team and taking a significant step towards creating a safer, more transparent supply chain to meet both our customer and regulatory requirements. This collaboration allows us to test flexible and practical options that our supplier network can easily implement, further enhancing the trust and assurance in our products."

To ensure a traceability system that meets the needs of all suppliers, iFoodDS is working with seafood traceability solution providers Wholechain and ThisFish on the Beaver Street Fisheries project. iFoodDS has designed a traceability platform that not only eases the FSMA 204 compliance burden but also integrates with other systems and adopts industry standards such as GS1, enabling flexibility and interoperability. The collaboration between iFoodDS, Wholechain, and This Fish will advance seafood traceability by giving suppliers options and ensuring that whatever method or software provider they use to capture data required by FSMA 204 can be shared across the supply chain through the iFoodDS platform.

"At iFoodDS, our team excels in partnering with large-scale enterprises with a diverse network of suppliers," said Scott Mathews, CEO of iFoodDS. "As the only traceability platform with a proven, interoperable, and scalable solution, iFoodDS can make FSMA 204 compliance easy for Beaver Street Fisheries and its supplier partners."

iFoodDS offers connected traceability, quality, and food safety solutions, making it easier to deliver wholesome, fresh, high-quality products to consumers. iFoodDS solutions help enterprises gain visibility and insight into their supply chains, transform inspection processes, reduce food waste, and optimize inventory quality.

iFoodDS' consulting subsidiary, New Era Partners, helps enterprises navigate the complexities of FDA's Food Traceability Rule, FSMA 204, to smooth the path to compliance.

Learn more about the FSMA 204 compliance solution by visiting www.ifoodds.com.

Beaver Street Fisheries is a leading importer, exporter, manufacturer, and distributor of quality frozen seafood and meat products from the US and around the world.

With headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, a vertically integrated supply chain, and the advantage of both on-site and off-shore processing capabilities, Beaver Street Fisheries offers a wide variety of products, competitive pricing, and can satisfy the diverse needs of wholesale, retail, institutional and foodservice operators.

