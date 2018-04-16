Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 1 Begins Refueling and Maintenance Outage

While the unit is offline, one-third of the 157 fuel assemblies will be replaced and numerous inspections of the plant's reactor vessel will be conducted. Preventive maintenance to ensure continued safe and reliable operations also will be performed on major components including transformers, pumps, motors, valves and the cooling tower. In total, more than 6,300 work activities will be completed during the refueling outage.

More than 1,000 temporary contractor workers and FENOC employees will supplement the Beaver Valley workforce during the outage. The additional workforce will provide a multi-million-dollar boost to the local economy as workers stay in area hotels, eat in local restaurants and frequent area stores.

The 939-megawatt Beaver Valley Unit 1 has operated safely and reliably, generating more than 11.7 million megawatt hours of electricity since the completion of its last refueling on October 25, 2016.

FENOC also operates the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Perry, Ohio, and the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. Visit FENOC on the web at www.fenoc.com, and follow the nuclear plants on Twitter @BVPowerStation, @Perry_Plant, and @DavisBesse.

