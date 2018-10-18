Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 Begins Refueling and Maintenance Outage

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company (FENOC), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), announced its Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., shut down at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, October 21, for scheduled refueling and maintenance.

While the unit is offline, one-third of the 157 fuel assemblies will be replaced and numerous safety inspections will be conducted, including inspections of the unit's reactor vessel head, turbine and electrical generator. In addition, preventive maintenance to ensure continued safe and reliable operations will be performed on major components including the plant's three steam generators, which convert heated water from the reactor to steam which turns the plant's turbine to create electricity, as well as various pumps, motors, valves and the cooling tower. In total, more than 7,000 work activities will be completed during the refueling outage.

More than 1,000 temporary contractor workers and 600 FENOC and FirstEnergy employees will supplement the Beaver Valley workforce during the outage.

The 933-megawatt Beaver Valley Unit 2 has operated safely and reliably, generating more than 11 million megawatt hours of electricity since the completion of its last refueling on May 21, 2017.

FENOC also operates the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Perry, Ohio, and the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. Follow the nuclear plants on Twitter @BVPowerStation, @Perry_Plant, and @DavisBesse.

