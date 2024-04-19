Kickstarter campaign launches for world's lightest super-telephoto camera, which captures distant objects, edits images, and links with smartphones

BOULDER, Colo., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaverlab today announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for its new Excope DT1 camera. Excope DT1 is the world's lightest, portable super-telephoto camera for photos and videos. It is versatile, relieving photographers from the hassle of carrying heavy cameras and lenses when they want to take great pictures. It frees the user to enjoy taking photos with super-light equipment with telephoto image quality. The company is offering preferential "Super Early Bird pricing" and "Early Bird" prices on the new kits.

Captures Distant Subjects

Beaverlab Excope DT1 Connects Photographers with Mobile Phones for Wireless Remote-Controlled Distant Shots

Excope DT1 enhances the photography experience, capturing distant subjects and enabling imaging editing and sharing via a smartphone. Photographers get an eagle-eye view of infinite distance, e.g., observing craters on the moon with precision and detail. The camera's 400mm focal length lens magnifies objects in the distance up to 200 times and lets the photographer see them in real time on a mobile phone screen. For example, with Excope DT1, it is now possible to photograph tiny birds and record wildlife, all from thousands of meters away.

"Simplifying complexity has always been Beaverlab's mission," said a spokesperson for the company. "We are committed to bringing users simpler, more convenient, and more professional-quality equipment to take their hobbies with them wherever they go."

Wireless Connectivity

The spokesperson continued, "Share your screen and take photos in a new way. Wirelessly connect your smartphone to Excope DT1 then sit down and wait for the best shot to appear on the screen. Entry-level phone operation coupled with a professional-level ultra-telephoto lens makes it easy to take remote-controlled distant shots."

Wireless or wired, Excope DT1 is compatible with all smart devices. It fully connects with all versions of iOS, Android, and Windows systems on mobile phones, tablets, and computers. There is no charge to use the app. Connect a phone or tablet to Excope DT1, then focus on the subject to capture stunning images and create a visual masterpiece.

The company recommends connecting a smart device by Wi-Fi rather than a wired connection. The photographer uses the app like a visual remote control, making it easy to take photos from a distance. The free app can also be utilized as an image editor to not only take photos and videos, but also change modes and adjust parameters to create unique photos.

High Sensitivity: 48 Megapixel Resolution

The Excope DT1 captures super clear and detailed images with its high sensitivity and enables up to 48-megapixel resolution, which makes it easy to zoom in for close-ups or crop an image for the best framing without losing quality for both static and moving images. It provides a very bright image with an elevated level of contrast between light and dark areas on the screen and picks up more colors, to create a very realistic image.

The Excope DT1 is designed for outdoor shooting with a lightweight body, simple interactive buttons, and an easy-to-understand software interface, all designed to improve shooting efficiency.

For more information go to the Beaverlab Tech's project on Kickstarter.

About BEAVERLAB TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

BEAVERLAB is a leading innovator in the laser engraver & cutter industry. We focus on the research and development of creative technology products, advocating the integration of technology and creativity to turn everyone' s creative inspiration into reality. Find more information about BEAVERLAB at beaverlabtech.com.

Press Contact

Melinda Zhou

+86 19147805148

SOURCE BEAVERLAB TECHNOLOGY CO. , LIMITED