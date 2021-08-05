Beaverton Entomologist Creates First 100% Organic Pest Control Company

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing pest control services is often challenging. There is a wide variety of pest control services that promise to eradicate pests from your home but most of them use non-selective chemical pesticides that are actually harmful to the environment and your health.

It is for this reason that Ryan Smith, a Beaverton-based entomologist and biochemist (Ph.D.), has created Ant & Garden Organic Pest Control, the first and only pest control service that is 100% organic, environment-friendly, and totally safe for your family and pets.

Ant & Garden Organic Pest Control only uses natural principles to stop ants and pests at their source while keeping homes and landscapes pest-free and vibrant. What makes this company's organic pest control services unique is the fact that Smith understands how chemical pesticides are not at all selective, meaning they kill both pest bugs and beneficial insects alike. With beneficial insects gone, there's nothing left to stop pests from breeding back. Worse, some pest bugs develop resistance to chemical pesticides, making it harder to get rid of them in the long term.

On the other hand, organic pest control treatments employed by Ant & Garden are less toxic than salt. They only target pest bugs and spare beneficial insects that protect your home and garden, keeping your entire property vibrant and pest-free throughout the year.

In view of this very important aspect of organic pest control, Smith encourages clients to join him during inspections and pest cleaning sprees. He makes it a fun and educational experience as he imparts resourceful insights and valuable organic pest management tips and guides.

The main objective of Ant & Garden Organic Pest Control is to help residents in the Portland metro area get rid of home and garden pests while keeping the entire family safe, pets included. The company has the experience and expertise backed by sophisticated machinery and equipment to eliminate common critters like ants, spiders, rodents and garden pests using only 100% organic treatments.

About the Company

Ant & Garden Organic Pest Control has over 20 years of experience providing year-round organic pest control solutions to homes and businesses in Beaverton, Portland and the surrounding areas. Check them out on Google Maps and the Ant & Garden Organic Pest Control website.

