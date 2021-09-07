Beaxy Taps Blockdaemon for Node Infrastructure

Node management is one of the most critical infrastructure elements at any exchange. Persistent server uptime, data integrity, and redundant 100% reliable architectures are all essential to efficient operations. Blockdaemon specializes in these key components to such an extent that the company provides a guarantee to its customers against loss of funds and platform downtime.

Cooper Craighead , Beaxy's Head of Customer Support, commented, "Up to this point all of the monitoring, updating, and adaptation to account for constantly changing security environments and hard forks had to be done in house at high cost. Blockdaemon's node solution comes with 24/7 monitoring that will help us catch technical issues before they snowball into long maintenance periods. Anyone who has run even a single node on one network before will tell you - they're resource hungry. Blockdaemon's scaling cloud solution will allow our infrastructure to operate with less overhead making it lighter and faster."

Having realized record trading volume in Q3, gaining the infrastructure backbone provided by an industry wunderkind like Blockdaemon will position Beaxy well for prolific user growth in the year ahead.

About Beaxy

Beaxy Exchange is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, USA and is operated globally by Windy Inc. Windy Inc is registered with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

About Blockdaemon

Blockdaemon is the leading independent blockchain node infrastructure to stake, scale, and deploy nodes with institutional-grade security and monitoring. Supporting 40+ cutting edge blockchain networks in the cloud and on bare metal servers, Blockdaemon is used by exchanges, custodians, crypto platforms, financial institutions and developers to connect commercial stakeholders to blockchains.

For more information, please visit https://blockdaemon.com/

SOURCE Beaxy; Blockdaemon

Related Links

https://beaxy.com

