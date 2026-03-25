Beazer Homes Surpasses $10 Million Raised for Fisher House Foundation

The partnership between Beazer Homes and Fisher House Foundation began in 2017 as a grassroots effort to support military families. What started with a single race has grown into a nationwide, employee-driven community service initiative known as Rock. Run. Raise!, with employees and partners across the country raising funds and volunteering in support of veteran families and military communities.

"Reaching $10 million is an incredible milestone, but what matters most is how we got here," said Allan Merrill, chairman and CEO of Beazer Homes. "This has been an employee-led effort from the beginning. It was not one campaign or one moment, but people across our company choosing, again and again, to show up. Whether that is training for the race, raising funds, or giving their time in the communities where we live and work, that collective commitment to service is what makes this partnership so meaningful and the impact so real for the military families Fisher House supports."

This year, more than 320 Beazer employees, partners, and guests traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in the annual race, with 186 running the 5K or half marathon and others forming a dedicated cheer squad along the course. In a unique demonstration of commitment, participants from around the country paid their own way to attend, covering travel, lodging, and race registration costs while also raising money to support free housing for military families.

"We are deeply grateful for Beazer Homes and the hundreds of employees and partners whose actions and generosity have made this milestone possible," said David Coker, president of Fisher House Foundation. "Their commitment has had a tremendous impact, allowing military and veteran families to focus on healing and being together without the burden of housing costs."

For the second consecutive year, Beazer employees also participated in a nationwide Day of Service ahead of the race, contributing 3,589 volunteer hours across 72 nonprofit organizations. While Fisher House Foundation remains Beazer's primary philanthropic partner, employees support a wide range of local initiatives focused on housing, health, youth development, and community services.

Beazer's Rock. Run. Raise! initiative reflects the company's broader commitment to corporate social responsibility, community impact, and supporting military families, veterans, and service members across the country.

*HERS® Index is a nationally recognized system for measuring home energy efficiency. A lower score means a more efficient home, lower energy bills, and a smaller environmental footprint. In FY25, our homes averaged a HERS 32 (38 if excluding solar). For comparison, the average 2023 new home was a HERS 57 (RESNET 2024 HERS Trends Report). Based on publicly reported data for the top 30 U.S. homebuilders by volume (Builder Magazine, Oct. 2025), Beazer is the #1 energy-efficient homebuilder in the country. The HERS® Index is a registered trademark of RESNET.

ABOUT BEAZER HOMES

Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading national homebuilder in energy efficient construction. Building on a legacy spanning nine generations, Beazer crafts homes that deliver savings and lasting value. Our trusted team of experts guide homebuyers through the building and purchasing process to deliver an industry-leading customer experience. With curated design options, buyers can personalize their homes with confidence. Beazer's exclusive Mortgage Choice program provides access to competitive loan offers from multiple lenders, helping homebuyers choose the best financing for their individual needs. Beazer builds in 13 states nationwide. Learn more at beazer.com or follow us @BeazerHomes.

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SOURCE Beazer Homes