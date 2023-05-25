Beazley Launches Parametric Climate Risk Management Product with new Lloyd's Coverholder, Arbol

News provided by

Arbol

25 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

LONDON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global climate risk solutions platform Arbol and leading insurer, Beazley, have announced the launch of specialist parametric weather products to the US market. Cutting-edge products are now available for a range of perils, including low and excess precipitation, low and excess wind speed, high and low temperature, and lack of solar irradiance.

Arbol's proprietary pricing platform is powered by artificial intelligence and a dedicated climate data infrastructure to inform underwriting operations. Weather data indices are used to develop customised parametric products, using triggers specific to the peril and the insured.

Guy Carpenter served as the sole placing broker and was responsible for securing the required capacity.

Hong Guo, EVP and Chief Insurance Officer of Arbol said, "This milestone validates our commitment to delivering innovative risk management solutions. It opens new possibilities to serve our clients and the insurance industry as businesses seek to effectively manage emerging climate risks."

Neil Kempston, Head of Incubation Underwriting at Beazley, added, "Beazley is committed to supporting the development of weather parametric products that ease the challenges the agricultural supply chain and renewable energy markets face as we move to net zero. By building a long-term partnership with Arbol we can deliver for our brokers and their clients."

The product is now available in the U.S on a surplus lines basis. More details can be found at https://www.arbol.io.

Arbol Insurance Services (an Arbol subsidiary) has also now been appointed as a Lloyd's coverholder, with a facility led by Beazley supported by Tokio Marine Kiln and Nephila.

About Arbol

Arbol is an innovative global fintech company that provides full-service solutions for businesses seeking to manage climate risk exposure. Arbol's parametric coverage pays out based on objective data triggers, rather than traditional subjective loss assessments. By leveraging advanced technologies like AI underwriting, big data, and blockchain-powered operational efficiencies, Arbol delivers much-needed scale and transparency to the climate risk insurance space. We aim to drive innovation and collaboration to support climate-friendly investment and help organizations manage climate-related risks. 

Learn more about Arbol at: www.arbol.io 

About Beazley

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages seven Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2022, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $5,268.7m. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley's European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: beazley.com

About Guy Carpenter

Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC is a leading global risk and reinsurance specialist with 3,400 professionals in over 60 offices around the world. Guy Carpenter delivers a powerful combination of broking expertise, trusted strategic advisory services and industry-leading analytics to help clients adapt to emerging opportunities and achieve profitable growth. Guy Carpenter is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's more than 85,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses including Marsh, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. For more information, visit www.guycarp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE Arbol

Also from this source

Arbol and The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Parametric Insurance

Arbol's Parametric Catastrophe Reinsurance Solution Delivers One of the First Payouts for Hurricane Ian Damages

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.