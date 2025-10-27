Beazley Security Targets Risk Reduction Through Broad Availability of Security Posture Reports

Snapshots of cyber exposure, enriched with intelligence from Beazley Security Labs, enable clients to preemptively remediate risks.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beazley Security, the integrated cyber risk management firm wholly owned by Beazley Insurance, announced today the expanded availability of Security Posture Reports (SPRs) to help clients identify and address areas of risk in advance of an attack. The process includes the automated discovery, passive scanning, and analysis of externally exposed assets to help organizations understand the state of their overall attack surface across these major categories: exploited vulnerabilities on discovered assets, email security settings, security certificate configurations, and high-risk software that may be present and exposed.

The SPR summary provides a quick view of an organization's security posture across four major categories. Detailed descriptions and recommendations enable clients to take action on identified risk areas.

The tooling that powers the SPR was designed in 2022 to provide a rapid assessment of cyber risk during the application and renewal processes for cyber insurance. Beazley Security has expanded the underlying technology to provide an on-demand report that includes graphical and informational descriptions of identified areas of risk, including Known Exploited Vulnerabilities, high risk software that is targeted by threat actors, and recommendations and technical support for how to address identified issues. Beazley Security has now expanded the availability of SPRs to all Beazley Security clients and is making them available to the general public. Once the report is generated, the client will have an opportunity to discuss report findings and potential next steps with Beazley Security specialists.

"We have generated more than 26,000 SPRs since launching the expanded product strategy in January," said Francisco Donoso, Beazley Security's Chief Product and Technology Officer. "The technology is proven and quickly provides an actionable snapshot clients can use to understand their external exposure, improve security postures, and reduce risk."

Making the SPR more broadly available is just the first step in an expanding focus on providing security products that help clients actively manage their cyber resilience. In the coming months, Beazley Security will expand offerings to include continuous Exposure Management through the VERACIS™ client portal. Currently in beta, Exposure Management provides continuous exposure and attack surface monitoring, updated in real time with threat intelligence on active attack campaigns, to help organizations take action and reduce risk. In early 2026, this will include customized risk reduction recommendations that leverage Beazley Security's vast repository of historical data, including cause of breach, incident response data, threat and threat actor intelligence, and the cost of loss. This enhanced view will provide clients with deeper insights on improving their security posture, along with context on the potential cost of inaction.

"We launched our MXDR service a year and a half ago to provide clients with advanced cyber defenses that help quickly detect and contain threat actor activity," continued Donoso. "By expanding our focus to include continuous monitoring of our client's external attack surface, we're better positioned to help them address risks before an attacker gains initial access. This helps Beazley Security fulfill its mission of meaningfully reducing risk and improving resiliency for clients."

Launched in July 2024, Beazley Security's MXDR is an advanced Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution that natively supports more than 180 systems and data sources, as well as unlimited data ingestion within a per endpoint-based price. In 2025, detection capabilities were enhanced with advanced AI features, enabling more preemptive response actions which are key to strengthening client cyber resilience.

Clients and interested prospects can request a Security Posture Report here, or by visiting the Beazley Security website. Organizations interested in being a design partner for the expanded Exposure Management platform can request information during the SPR briefing.

About Beazley Security

Beazley Security is a global cyber security services firm committed to helping clients develop true cyber resilience. We combine decades of cyber security protection, detection, response, and recovery expertise with the actuarial precision and risk mitigation capability of our parent company, Beazley. Current operations include USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Singapore. For more information, visit the Beazley Security website or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Beazley Security