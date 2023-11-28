Beazley Selects Decision Research Corporation for Global Enterprise Rating

The London-based leading specialist insurer to use RS X Rating to help power its next generation of pricing tools.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation (DRC), a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the Property and Casualty insurance industry today announced that Beazley, the leading specialist insurer headquartered in London, is working with RS X Rating as the Global Enterprise Rating technology to help power its insurance pricing.

"We are designing our technology solution to help power our future growth, and DRC's RS X Rating offers us a scalable platform, that fits well with our evolving technology architecture that we are developing as part of our modernisation programme." Said Troy Dehmann, Chief Operating Officer at Beazley.

"We are truly humbled to be selected as a global partner for the true leader in global specialty insurance. Beazley continues to push the rest of the market in product innovation, underwriting discipline, and technological innovation. We are so proud to be a part of their global platform underpinning some of the most complex and interesting risks in the market," stated Karen Yamamoto, CEO and President of DRC.

About Beazley

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages seven Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2022, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of US$5,268.7m. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley Excess and Surplus Insurance Inc. and the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley's European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: beazley.com

About DRC

Decision Research Corporation (DRC) provides innovative, cloud-based, enterprise solutions to P&C insurance companies looking to boost their business development efforts, reduce administrative overhead, and accelerate speed-to-market for their products through automation. RS X Rating, DRC's no-code rating solution, gives actuaries the ability to configure powerful automation functions without IT assistance, and to price risks and model products, no matter how complex, all through a familiar Microsoft Excel® interface. DRC's flagship product is the DRC Insurance Platform, a full-service policy administration system, including portals, quoting, billing, claims, and advanced analytics, powered by RS X Rating, and engineered to streamline internal processes and empower business users within a secure and robust enterprise ecosystem. DRC has remained committed to total customer satisfaction throughout its 50-year history, and its clients, running the gamut of size and scope from large global carriers to regional start-ups, continue to rely on DRC's trusted solutions to manage over $10 billion in written premium. To learn more about DRC, visit www.decisionresearch.com.

