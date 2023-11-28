Beazley Selects Decision Research Corporation for Global Enterprise Rating

News provided by

Decision Research Corporation

28 Nov, 2023, 08:15 ET

The London-based leading specialist insurer to use RS X Rating to help power its next generation of pricing tools.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation (DRC), a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the Property and Casualty insurance industry today announced that Beazley, the leading specialist insurer headquartered in London, is working with RS X Rating as the Global Enterprise Rating technology to help power its insurance pricing.

"We are designing our technology solution to help power our future growth, and DRC's RS X Rating offers us a scalable platform, that fits well with our evolving technology architecture that we are developing as part of our modernisation programme." Said Troy Dehmann, Chief Operating Officer at Beazley.

"We are truly humbled to be selected as a global partner for the true leader in global specialty insurance. Beazley continues to push the rest of the market in product innovation, underwriting discipline, and technological innovation. We are so proud to be a part of their global platform underpinning some of the most complex and interesting risks in the market," stated Karen Yamamoto, CEO and President of DRC.    

About Beazley

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages seven Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2022, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of US$5,268.7m. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley Excess and Surplus Insurance Inc. and the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley's European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: beazley.com

About DRC

Decision Research Corporation (DRC) provides innovative, cloud-based, enterprise solutions to P&C insurance companies looking to boost their business development efforts, reduce administrative overhead, and accelerate speed-to-market for their products through automation. RS X Rating, DRC's no-code rating solution, gives actuaries the ability to configure powerful automation functions without IT assistance, and to price risks and model products, no matter how complex, all through a familiar Microsoft Excel® interface. DRC's flagship product is the DRC Insurance Platform, a full-service policy administration system, including portals, quoting, billing, claims, and advanced analytics, powered by RS X Rating, and engineered to streamline internal processes and empower business users within a secure and robust enterprise ecosystem. DRC has remained committed to total customer satisfaction throughout its 50-year history, and its clients, running the gamut of size and scope from large global carriers to regional start-ups, continue to rely on DRC's trusted solutions to manage over $10 billion in written premium. To learn more about DRC, visit www.decisionresearch.com.

SOURCE Decision Research Corporation

Also from this source

Embark MGA chooses DRC Insurance Platform for its property policy administration system to increase access to Homeowners Insurance in CA and AZ

Embark MGA chooses DRC Insurance Platform for its property policy administration system to increase access to Homeowners Insurance in CA and AZ

In a timely collaboration, Embark MGA (Embark) and Decision Research Corporation (DRC) joined forces to tackle the pressing need for reliable markets ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.