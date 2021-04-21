BeBalloonSmart for Earth Day

TRENTON, N.J., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you are planting trees, recycling or participating in local beach and park clean-ups this Earth Day don't forget that a healthy planet starts with YOU!

Each one of us needs to do our part to keep our planet green. The Balloon Council (TBC) encourages people of all ages to take the #BeBalloonSmart pledge to help us continue to enjoy the positive power of balloons AND protect our environment.

The pledge includes five Smart Balloon Practices that people of all ages can follow to properly use and dispose of balloons during the party and after the celebration is over.

The most important rule to follow is Do NOT release any balloons. "It's important to prevent accidental balloon releases, once you let go, you can't control the path of that balloon," said Dan Flynn, Chairman of The Balloon Council (TBC), a non-profit organization of earth friendly balloon retailers, distributors and manufacturers, is dedicated to educating the public about the proper ways to use and dispose of balloons. "Make sure that if balloons are used outdoors, they're always secured by a weight so they can't fly away or drift into power lines, roads, trees or waterways."

#BeBalloonSmart by following these simple tips:

Secure: Keep all balloons secured with a string and tied to weight. Even balloons not filled with lighter than air gasses like helium can get away with a light breeze.

Dispose: When finished with balloons, pop them and properly dispose of them. Check with your local community to see if they have a balloon recycling program.

Reuse: Foil balloons are reusable. By carefully deflating the balloon it can be re-inflated later, used as a wall decoration or repurposed.

Monitor: Children with balloons should always be monitored. Children under eight (8) years of age can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons.

Be Smart: Helium should never be inhaled -- by anyone of any age -- it can cause potentially dangerous health risks.

The balloon community is deeply committed to protecting our planet. TBC encourages everyone to follow our motto: "Don't let go: Inflate. Weight. Enjoy."

Encourage your friends and family and classmates to take the #BeBalloonSmart Pledge, download cards at https://balloonsliftup.com/ or take the pledge online at https://balloonsliftup.com/be-balloon-smart-pledge/.

